Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SACatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    S.African homeowners' appetite for alternative power solutions declining, Absa says

    By Nqobile Dludla
    19 Jul 2024
    19 Jul 2024
    The appetite for investing in alternative power solutions by South African homeowners showed declines in the second quarter, with significant drop in owners showing interest in going off-grid, a study by Absa bank showed on Thursday, 18 July 2024.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Delivering the results of the bank's Homeowner Sentiment Index for the second quarter of 2024, head of credit risk home loans, Kamini Ramsamy, said going off-grid completely is less of a driver for consumers in the current moment, likely as a result of the recent energy-supply recovery.

    "Reducing electricity costs remains one of the most important factors in alternative power solutions investment, but slightly lower than in the first quarter of 2024," the report found.

    Homeowners surveyed in the index, cited affordability as the main reason why they're not considering installing alternative power solutions, while others said that they were confident that power supply would improve.

    Two weeks ago, struggling state-owned power utility Eskom reached 100 consecutive days without implementing rolling power cuts - a record over years of crippling blackouts - citing significant decrease in the usage of open-cycle gas turbines to supplement generation capacity.

    The debt-laden utility is struggling to keep the lights on in Africa's most industrialised country, resulting in significant economic damage and social disruption.

    Many South Africans are not waiting for government action, with their impatience driving a boom in small-scale solar installations. But their high costs means, for now at least, they are only a solution for the relatively well-off.

    Banks have seen this opportunity and are now offering loans linked to alternative power solutions.

    According to the Index, overall consumer confidence in the South African property market increased in the second quarter to 84% from 82% in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the perception of property being a secure asset.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Competition watchdog finds price mark-ups, barriers in SA's fresh produce market
    Competition watchdog finds price mark-ups, barriers in SA's fresh produce market
     19 Jun 2024
    FILE PHOTO: A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    MultiChoice slides into annual loss
     13 Jun 2024
    Image source: feverpitched –
    NHI Bill set to face legal challenges
     15 May 2024
    A worker walks at Uniq clothing store, owned by one of South Africa's biggest supermarket retailer Shoprite Holdings during its opening at Sandton mall in Sandton, South Africa, 24 April 2024. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Shoprite's Uniq clothing chain plans expansion, local sourcing
     25 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Capitec expects loan losses to be within target in 2025
     23 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Grocery giants including Tesco, Woolworths team up to launch $125m VC fund
     9 Apr 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander.
    Vivendi's Canal+ makes firm offer to buy rest of MultiChoice
     8 Apr 2024
    MTN logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    MTN revenue up, but naira drags profit down
     25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz