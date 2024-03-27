SA Tourism strengthens marketing team with new CMO, Thembisile Sehloho

South African Tourism has appointed Thembisile Sehloho as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). With over twenty years of experience in strategic brand and marketing, Sehloho enhances the organisation's marketing capabilities.

Thembisile Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer, South Africa Tourism

Sehloho joins South African Tourism from Tiger Brands, where she served as the marketing director and played a pivotal role in shaping and redefining some of South Africa's most beloved household brands. She has also worked on AVI’s Bakers and Willards brands. With a proven track record of driving market share and growth through innovative brand strategies, Sehloho's expertise will be instrumental in elevating South African Tourism's marketing initiatives.

Before her tenure at Tiger Brands, Sehloho began her career at Unilever in finance before joining Tiger Brands in the early stages of her career from where she moved to AVI before returning to Tiger Brands. She holds an impressive academic background, including an MBA in Leadership and Innovation from the University of Edinburgh and a BCom in Accounting from the University of Johannesburg. Additionally, she has completed certificates in Strategy Development from WITS and Advance Commercial Acumen from GIBS.

"As Thembisile assumes her new role as CMO, I am confident that her strategic vision, leadership skills, and profound brand and marketing knowledge will drive our marketing initiatives to new heights," says Nombulelo Guliwe, chief executive officer of South African Tourism.

"It is an honour to be entrusted with the role of marketing our beautiful country. As I embark on this new journey, I am excited to be able to use marketing to harness the power of storytelling allowing us to connect with local travellers, encouraging them to explore their country, as well as invite travellers from our key source markets and beyond to come explore and experience Mzansi," says Sehloho.