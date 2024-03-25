Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

New MediaThe Garden VenueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed

    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Less than a week away from kick-off, Africa Travel Week (ATW) has revealed a dynamic WTM Africa 2024 content programme focused on enhancing industry knowledge, fostering connections, and stimulating business growth. With just over 73 live sessions scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 April at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC), anticipation for the event is mounting.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "2024 is a milestone growth year for our industry and WTM Africa, as we mark a decade of hosting Africa’s top B2B inbound and outbound tourism trade event. We wanted our content programme to champion this, which is why we’ve worked hard in raising the bar in what we offer and how," says Olivia Gradidge, marketing manager, Africa Travel Week.

    This year’s event showcases several high-demand industry and business topics, including responsible tourism, MICE and business travel, travel tech and artificial intelligence (AI), social media marketing, inclusivity and sports tourism. The latest Africa Travel Week Trends Report will also be released, followed by a panel discussion on Friday 12 April at 1.30pm in the Spotlight Theatre.

    In addition to expert-led presentations and panels, Gradidge highlights the introduction of their Brain Box concept aimed at driving collaborative, attendee-driven discussions.

    "The theme for this year’s content programme is ‘Step Inside’, which we invite you to do during each Brain Box session. These interactive sessions, encourage tourism players from all levels to come together and join the conversation in finding solutions to shared challenges.”

    With sustainability a key focus at WTM Africa, official show partners have been carefully selected and incorporated into the content programme. This includes Fair Trade Tourism, which will step in to host a practical Brain Box workshop unpacking how responsible destinations and initiatives can reach the global marketplace.

    “There’s something for everyone in our three-day content programme, but to take full advantage, you will need to register and step inside to join us. You are guaranteed to walk away feeling more informed, connected, and confident to drive your business forward,” Gradidge concludes.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, Africa Travel Week, World Travel Market Africa, tourism and travel, MICE industry
    NextOptions

    Related

    Thembisile Sehloho, chief marketing officer, South Africa Tourism
    SA Tourism strengthens marketing team with new CMO, Thembisile Sehloho
    18 hours
    WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
    WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
    22 hours
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    1 day
    Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
    Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
    2 days
    JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
    JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
    28 Mar 2024
    Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
    Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
     27 Mar 2024
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    25 Mar 2024
    Tourism industry associations collaborate to tackle guide sector challenges
    Tourism industry associations collaborate to tackle guide sector challenges
    25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz