Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

New MediaThe Garden VenueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals

    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Tourism in the Western Cape reaches unprecedented heights as international air arrivals surge, breaking records set in the last five years. According to Statistics South Africa, arrivals at Cape Town International Airport for January and February 2024 surpassed 200,000, eclipsing the 2019 figures and signalling robust growth. Visitor numbers at key attractions across the province also surged by 20% year-on-year, promising economic prosperity and job creation. Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, expressed enthusiasm, stating: "This is yet more excellent news for the sector because we know that more tourists mean more jobs across the province."
    Source: sharonang via
    Source: sharonang via Pixabay

    This trend is detailed in the February 2024 tourism report compiled by Wesgro, the Western Cape Government's tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency.

    Source: Cape Town International Airport
    Cape Town International hits all-time high in passenger traffic

    15 Jan 2024

    Other highlights from the report include:

    • Two-way passengers through Cape Town International Airport’s (CTIA) international terminal saw a 14% year-on-year growth in February 2024, with 294,443 two-way passengers, maintaining a steady growth rate on the back of a 13% increase recorded in January 2024.

    • The domestic terminal recorded a 14% year-on-year growth in February 2024, with over 576,000 two-way passengers passing through the terminal.

    • George Airport recorded over 59,000 two-way passengers in February 2024, approaching full recovery when compared to pre-Covid levels.

    • In February 2024, 92% of the international air arrivals to Cape Town were from overseas markets (other than Africa) and 8% were from the rest of Africa.

    • Between January and February 2024, the UK led as the top overseas air market to Cape Town, with Germany a very close second, followed by the USA, Netherlands and France in the top 5 positions.

    • Between January and February 2024, Namibia led as the top air market from the rest of Africa to Cape Town, with Zimbabwe following closely in second position. Mozambique, Angola and Kenya followed in the rest of the top five positions.

    Air arrivals from the rest of Africa to Cape Town during the period January to February 2024 reflected a full recovery from 7 out of the top 10 Africa source markets to Cape Town vs. Jan – Feb 2019. These markets included Zimbabwe (135%), Mozambique (18100%), Kenya (202%), Nigeria (112%), Tanzania (176%), Ghana (304%) and Botswana (1129%).

    • 43 participating attractions across the six regions of the Western Cape recorded a total of 1,703,804 visitors between January and February 2024, a 20% growth in the number of visitors when compared to January – February 2023.

    • The top 5 participating Western Cape attractions with the highest volume of visitors between January and February 2024 were recorded for: Table Mountain National Park (641,486), Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (227,511), Table Mountain National Park: Cape of Good Hope (199,781), Table Mountain National Park: Boulders (171,754) and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden (136,422).

    • The top five highest year-on-year growth rates between January and February 2024 were recorded amongst the Western Cape’s nature/outdoor attractions: Stony Point Eco Venue (476%), Grootvadersbosch Eco Venues (386%), De Hoop Nature Reserve (188%), Gamkaberg Nature Reserve (135%) and Kogelberg Nature Reserve (130%).

    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape

    25 Mar 2024

    "Data from SA Tourism shows that, for every 100 international visitors to the Western Cape, R2.1m in direct tourist spend is generated, contributing R500,000 to the provincial Gross Domestic Product, and enabling two local jobs. Which is why the continued excellent performance is such great news for economic growth and job creation in the province and South Africa," continues Minister Wenger.

    "This success has not happened by chance and would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our local tourism industry, the curiosity and trust of our precious tourists, and the determination of this government, entities and partners. I thank each and every person who continues to work hard to welcome our visitors and to ensure that they keep coming back, helping to grow our provincial economy, and creating many more jobs around the Western Cape," concludes Minister Wenger.

    Read more: tourism industry, travel industry, Western Cape tourism, tourism and travel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Thembisile Sehloho, chief marketing officer, South Africa Tourism
    SA Tourism strengthens marketing team with new CMO, Thembisile Sehloho
    18 hours
    A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
    A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
    20 hours
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    1 day
    Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
    Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
    2 days
    Outbound travel on the rise: South Africans' guide to air capacity and fares in today's market
    Outbound travel on the rise: South Africans' guide to air capacity and fares in today's market
    28 Mar 2024
    JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
    JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
    28 Mar 2024
    Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
    Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
     27 Mar 2024
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz