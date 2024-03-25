Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape, has launched an innovative domestic tourism campaign titled 'With Love from the Locals.' Harnessing the authentic voices and experiences of residents across the Cape, this initiative aims to showcase the diverse attractions and hidden gems of the region to fellow South Africans.

"The previous financial year (2022) culminated in 3.4 million domestic trips to the Cape, with domestic spend reaching R12.7bn – nearly double the value attained in 2019. We remain confident that our numbers will continue on an upward trajectory, with the return of old friends as well as welcoming new visitors. The Western Cape welcomes you," says Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, highlighting the significant contribution of domestic tourism to the Cape's economy.

The campaign, inspired by the insight that local residents are the best ambassadors for their communities, features a series of short videos. Each video highlights a protagonist from different regions of the Western Cape engaging in activities they are passionate about. From cultural explorations to culinary delights, the videos offer a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of life in the Western Cape.

"We place immense value on our domestic audience, who remain our largest tourism source market and our biggest support throughout the year," Stander adds.

Among the featured personalities is Faeeza Abrahams, known for her role in Netflix's 'Somebody Feed Phil,' who provides a colourful tour of life in the Bo-Kaap, emphasising its cultural and culinary richness.

"We've showcased international travellers to attract their fellow countrymen with previous international campaigns like the Neverending Tourist, and now it’s time to turn the camera even closer to home. With Love from the Locals tells the rich stories of the Western Cape through the lens of those who know it best. First-hand accounts by influential locals who may not necessarily be on travel feeds and in traditional itineraries make this a truly special, documentary-style series," says Jean Scheltema, chief marketing and innovation officer.

Locals share rich experiences

The campaign also introduces other local figures, such as winemaker Carmen Stevens from the Cape Winelands, the Hermanus Whale Cryer Luthu, and Tannie Poppie sharing the cultural treasures of the Cape Karoo. Nunke Kadhimo from !Khwa ttu on the West Coast and local artist Eugene Lewis from Knysna add their unique perspectives, highlighting the richness and diversity of the region.

Monika Iuel, chief tourism officer at Wesgro, emphasises the collaborative effort involved in selecting participants for the campaign, ensuring an authentic representation of the region. The campaign aims to promote geographic spread and combat seasonality, showcasing the Western Cape as a year-round destination.

"The launch of this exciting domestic tourism campaign is perfectly timed with the upcoming school holidays. Every visitor to our province is precious because more tourists mean more jobs. Our domestic market is especially important as they sustain the sector throughout the year, not just over the peak season," concludes Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, highlighting the importance of domestic tourism in sustaining the sector throughout the year.