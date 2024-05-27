Richfield’s annual student hackathon returns

Richfield's Student Hackathon is back for another year, and it promises to be a two-day event of exhilarating fun and surprises for everyone involved. This annual event serves as an opportunity for students to dive deep into the world of cutting-edge technology and showcase their talents in solving real-world challenges.

As an institution that has been a leader in information technology for over three decades, more than a degree means always providing a platform where students can creatively explore and apply advanced technologies. When students have spaces to critically think and apply their knowledge, they surpass expectations in their coursework and the work environment. This year, teams consisting of up to eight members will represent all Richfield campuses nationwide, including distance learning participants. Over the two days, these teams will present their innovative solutions, competing for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place positions. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, the judging panel will assess each project based on several key criteria, including:

Technical skills demonstrated



Quality of code



Aesthetics



Interactivity



User interface



Team collaboration



Business strategy



Creativity and uniqueness



Web applications



Practicality of implementation



Potential for growth and broader application

Participants will have the chance to devise pioneering solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing various sectors today. This year, students can choose to focus on one of two main themes: incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) or exploring the application of blockchain technology. The AI/ML theme invites students to revolutionise sectors such as education, health, finance, and transportation, improving healthcare diagnostics, enhancing financial forecasting, and making transportation systems smarter and more efficient. On the other hand, the blockchain technology theme allows participants to delve into its transformative potential across the supply chain, finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, voting systems, food safety, and intellectual property, ensuring transparency, security, and efficiency.

What makes this event even more special are the esteemed organisations that come to witness the students work their magic, allowing them to show off their skills and network with future employers. This year’s guest list includes BET Software, Momentum, Old Mutual, Capital Legacy, Elsevier Africa and more.

The Richfield Hackathon is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and technological innovation. It offers a unique opportunity for students to connect with industry leaders, highlight their talents, and potentially pave the way for their future careers. By emphasising the importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology, Richfield ensures that its students are at the forefront of technological and digital innovation movements.

For more information on Richfield, visit https://www.richfield.ac.za/.