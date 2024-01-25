Reebok launches Answer OG III in SA

Reebok has announced the South African launch of the legendary Answer OG III, Allen Iverson's fourth signature model and the third in his iconic Answer series. Hitting stores today, 25 January 2024, these kicks are a callback to the days defined by the indomitable spirit of one of the game’s greatest players.

Allen Iverson's impact on the game goes far beyond the hardwood. Known for his relentless gameplay and distinctive style, he left an indelible mark on basketball culture. The re-release of the Answer OG III reignites an era that was all about embracing the raw, unapologetic spirit of the game.

First released in 1999, the Answer OG III quickly became a staple on basketball courts and streets alike. The 2024 reissue stays true to its roots, featuring the original coated leather upper in OG colours that showcase the sneaker's hoops DNA. The I3 jewel on the side is a symbol of the bling and boldness that are synonymous with The Answer himself.