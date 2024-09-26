Quality over quantity, says Lischen Gurovich, HR manager at City Lodge Hotels

Starting my journey at university with a law degree, I was driven by a desire to help others. However, it soon became clear that my aspirations extended beyond the confines of legal practice. This realisation marked the beginning of my quest to find a career that truly resonated with my passion for making a positive impact.

Recognising my preference for connecting with people on a deeper level, I transitioned to studying psychology and tourism. My path led me through various managerial roles within City Lodge Hotels, which aligned with my five-year career plan. These experiences enriched my understanding of the industry and sharpened my leadership skills.

A pivotal moment came when I took on a stretch assignment as acting general manager. This experience exposed me to higher-level leadership responsibilities and sparked a period of introspection about my career aspirations. I realised that my true calling lay in making a meaningful impact on people's lives, leading me to transition into the HR division. This shift represented a crucial alignment of my professional path with my passion for understanding and nurturing human potential within organisational contexts.

Armed with a foundation in HR, I embarked on a transformative journey fuelled by a deep-seated curiosity about human behaviour in the workplace. Pursuing a qualification in industrial psychology and psychometry was more than just a career move – it was a deliberate step towards understanding the intricacies that underpin employee motivation, development, retention, engagement, and organisational dynamics. This academic grounding laid the foundation for my career, dedicated to enhancing human resources practices.

Looking ahead, I aim to leverage my background in psychology and hospitality to further enhance organisational effectiveness and foster a supportive workplace culture. Additionally, becoming a certified organisational culture change expert has been a significant milestone in my career. In my spare time, I continue to work on my private practice, helping individuals carve out their career paths and identify areas for personal development.

At my core, I'm driven by a persistent pursuit of quality over quantity, a commitment to personal growth, and the satisfaction of making a tangible difference in the lives of those I encounter. I embody the spirit of positive psychology, keeping the flame of personal development alive as I inspire and empower others on their paths to professional and personal advancement.

Tackling challenges

I firmly believe in the power of resilience and the importance of mind-set when facing life's challenges. Here is my personal checklist:

Not everything is within my control – I have agency over my attitude and responses to what life presents.



Events happen for a reason and setbacks are temporary – difficulties are part of a larger narrative.



I consciously choose my mind-set each day – how I perceive and respond to challenges helps me maintain a positive outlook.



Remaining authentic and avoiding fake happiness is a daily struggle within the expectations of today’s society.



I listen to my mind and body to understand my own reactions and needs, enabling better decision-making and resilience.

Understanding the challenges we face and evaluating their importance helps us prioritise and strategise effectively to navigate setbacks. I draw inspiration and wisdom from my mentor and parents, who provide a grounded source of guidance and support. Learning from their experiences and advice has provided valuable insights into handling life's ups and downs.

Ultimately, my philosophy revolves around taking personal responsibility for my mindset and actions while acknowledging the wisdom gained from those who have influenced me. Eventually, what goes down must come up again.

Innovate to succeed

In a rapidly changing world, the ability to innovate is essential for differentiating myself from others in my field. It allows me to stay on top of new trends and address the challenges employees face within our organisation. Just as people evolve, so too does the world of work, and using innovative approaches equips me to help our employees remain motivated and engaged. This, in turn, leads to increased productivity and ultimately translates to higher organisational profitability.

I once worked closely with a talented individual who had been feeling discouraged and demotivated because they hadn’t been able to progress in their career. Recognising their potential and determination, we sat down for a one-on-one discussion where I listened attentively to their frustrations. Together, we identified specific areas where they wanted to grow and develop professionally. We created a personalised development plan, which included opportunities for skill-building that aligned with their career aspirations and improved interview skills.

Throughout this process, I provided regular feedback and encouragement, emphasising their progress. They became more confident in their abilities and more proactive in seeking out opportunities to contribute and grow. Their dedication and improved skills eventually led to a promotion to a more challenging role that aligned with their career goals. Seeing this employee regain their motivation and achieve their career aspirations was incredibly fulfilling.

Advice for aspiring employees

Throughout my journey, I have embraced a proactive approach to career exploration. Each transition and role has been a deliberate step towards discovering where I can best leverage my strengths and passions to contribute meaningfully. My career journey highlights the importance of self-reflection, adaptability, and seizing opportunities for growth. By aligning my career choices with my intrinsic motivations and evolving interests, I continue to navigate a path that allows me to make a positive difference in the lives of others while remaining fulfilled in my work.

In my own career at City Lodge Hotels, I've learned firsthand the value of readiness when opportunities arise. Whether it was seizing a stretch assignment or making a deliberate transition into a new role, being prepared and proactive has been key to my growth. I encourage each employee to reflect on their career goals and take deliberate actions to achieve them. Identify areas where you can develop skills, seek out opportunities for growth within our organisation, and don't hesitate to step outside your comfort zone when necessary.

My personal achievements have taught me the importance of discipline and perseverance. Discipline ensures that I allocate time and effort effectively, maximising my chances of success. The ability to persevere has been crucial when faced with setbacks. I often think of the analogy of popcorn kernels popping at different times – each challenge may have its own timeline for resolution, but persistence ensures eventual success.



