Uganda Airlines launches flights to Harare and Lusaka

Aviation Ground Service (AGS), a fast-growing cargo and passenger handling company, has begun handling Uganda Airlines flights at Harare's RG Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe.

Source: Supplied.

The East African airline now operates three weekly flights between Entebbe, Uganda, and Harare, using its modern Airbus A330-800neo and Bombardier CRJ-900 fleet.

AGS has been successful in winning the contract to serve Uganda Airlines as a new customer in Zimbabwe. This comes after demonstrating its high standards in handling both passenger and cargo airlines across Zimbabwe’s major airports in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Caleb Mudyawabikwa, the managing director of Aviation Grounds Services said, “With Uganda Airlines we have entered the East African market. We are excited to add Uganda Airlines to our customer base. We aim to provide the airline with our world-class passenger and ground-handling services while strengthening our ambitions to serve more airlines in Zimbabwe.

“AGS demonstrated to us that they are a perfect partner to support our expansion in Zimbabwe. Their proven track record of handling cargo flights and up to 100 passenger flights a week in Zimbabwe with top-class customer service assured us that they are a perfect partner for Uganda Airlines.

"We look forward to welcoming Zimbabwean passengers onboard our flights as they fly the Crane to the Pearl of Africa," said Jennifer Bamuturaki the chief executive officer for Uganda Airlines."

In 2023, AGS obtained a passenger-handling license after decades dedicated to cargo operations in Zimbabwe. Currently, the handler operates from three international airports in Zimbabwe mainly, Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.