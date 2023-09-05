Propelair’s in-house maintenance offering simplifies your facility management

Entrust your washroom maintenance to a qualified Propelair technician

Propelair has increased customer convenience, and cost, by moving its maintenance process in-house. With technical appointments worldwide, we have bolstered our after-sale service and maintenance offering, for your benefit.

Why focus on your washrooms when you can focus on effective facility management?

Our globally positioned technical assistants play a pivotal role in streamlining your operations by attending to plumbing challenges and managing routine on-site tasks, freeing you up to focus on critical priorities, thereby boosting your facilities’ overall performance. Additionally, their expertise to maintain Propelair equipment minimize public washroom downtime, contributing to your cost-savings.

Cost effective alternative: we offer wholesale rates

Our competitive plumbing rates and wholesale prices for repair parts provide a cost-effective solution compared to traditional plumbing services. By offering lower prices on both services and parts, we ensure our customers receive high-quality repairs and maintenance without the premium costs typically associated with standard plumbing companies. This approach not only makes our services more accessible but also helps our clients save money in the long run. Furthermore, our commitment to affordability does not compromise the quality of our work, as we maintain high standards in all our plumbing solutions. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation, our clients can trust that they are getting the best value for their investment.

National footprint

With a national presence in each operating territory, we can provide quick call-out response times, ensuring minimal disruption to your facility. Our strategically located teams mean that no matter where you are, help is always nearby. This rapid response capability is crucial in addressing issues promptly, preventing them from escalating into major problems. As a result, your facility can resume normal operations without significant inconvenience or downtime. Our commitment to swift and efficient service means you can rely on us to keep your operations running smoothly, reducing the impact of any disruptions, and maintaining productivity. As an alternative to call outs, we also offer preventative maintenance packages.

Why wait for the breakage to occur?

Our preventative maintenance packages are essential to ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted operation of your washroom. By performing regular maintenance checks and conducting periodic services, we help identify and address potential issues before they escalate into costly repairs or cause significant disruptions. This proactive approach includes a range of standard plumbing services, including CCTV camera drain inspections. By maintaining the plumbing infrastructure, we can reduce the likelihood of emergencies, enhance hygiene standards, and extend the lifespan of your entire plumbing system. Additionally, well-maintained washrooms contribute to a positive user experience, reflecting well on the facility's management and promoting public health and safety.

The bottom line

In conclusion, focusing on effective facility management is made easier with our comprehensive plumbing services. By entrusting us with your washroom maintenance, you can ensure minimal disruptions, cost savings, and high-quality service through our competitive rates and wholesale pricing for repair parts. Our national presence guarantees quick response times, while our preventative maintenance packages proactively address potential issues, enhancing the reliability and hygiene of your facilities. Let us handle the intricacies of plumbing maintenance so you can prioritize critical operational tasks and boost overall productivity.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 84% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. moc.rialeporp@ofni | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (UK) | +27 83 273 5711 (SA) | +971 50 163 1676 (GCC)