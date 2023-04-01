Industries

    Pnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report

    Issued by Pnet
    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Since the first quarter 2022, our quarterly Job Market Trends Report has provided data-driven insights into recruitment and employment trends in the local market. Developed to give local businesses a comprehensive summary of the quarterly trends shaping the recruitment market, the report also unpacks specific sector insights – from both an employer and candidate perspective.
    Pnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report

    Recruiters have used our data to develop their recruitment strategies and to constructively guide and advise their HR talent-management solutions. In fact, the information has been so well received (and we simply have so much data and insights!) that this report will be published on a monthly basis from February 2024.

    In its final quarterly report, Pnet provides insights into the market-related monthly salaries that the job market is offering for specific job roles and professionals.

    Download the full report and read our 2024 Salary Guide here.

    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.

    Let's do Biz