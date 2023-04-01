Pnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report

Since the first quarter 2022, our quarterly Job Market Trends Report has provided data-driven insights into recruitment and employment trends in the local market. Developed to give local businesses a comprehensive summary of the quarterly trends shaping the recruitment market, the report also unpacks specific sector insights – from both an employer and candidate perspective.

Recruiters have used our data to develop their recruitment strategies and to constructively guide and advise their HR talent-management solutions. In fact, the information has been so well received (and we simply have so much data and insights!) that this report will be published on a monthly basis from February 2024.

In its final quarterly report, Pnet provides insights into the market-related monthly salaries that the job market is offering for specific job roles and professionals.

Download the full report and read our 2024 Salary Guide here.