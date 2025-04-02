Nox Cape Town: Transforming seasonal stays into year-round ventures

Nox Cape Town, specialists in Atlantic Seaboard property management, is experiencing a notable increase in bookings, which is extending Cape Town's traditional summer leisure travel season by several months and turning the city into a year-round destination.

Source: Supplied.

According to recent data from Nox, demand for shorter-than-usual stays outside traditional high seasons (December to Easter) has been steadily growing and creating lucrative new "micro-seasons" throughout the year.

Two key structural changes fuel this sustainable growth: significantly improved direct air access routes from the USA and Europe, bringing thousands of conference delegates to the Mother City year-round, and a notable influx of visitors from Saudi Arabia and the UAE seeking refuge from their summer heat (which occurs during South Africa's traditional off-peak periods).

These permanent shifts in global travel patterns have transformed the revenue landscape for property owners, who can generate significant returns consistently throughout the year rather than relying solely on the prime tourism period (which remains strong). Industry experts predict these micro-seasons will continue expanding as Cape Town cements its position as a business hub and counter-seasonal destination for northern hemisphere travellers.

With more than 15 confirmed and anticipated conferences drawing global attention this month and another 12+ in April, from the tech-driven SiGMA Africa to the trade-focused GTR Africa and WTM Africa, the city is poised to host diverse events attracting thousands of global visitors.

"In the past, our goal was to secure longer stays during high season with a minimum stay of 10 nights to convert to higher revenue for homeowners. While this remains true for leisure travel, we've noticed that shorter stays are in higher demand during these micro-seasons and becoming more profitable," says Nox Cape Town founder, Richard Marshall.

Nox uses an index of annualised revenue per bedroom per year, which averages approximately R450,000 annually. Top-performing properties are achieving up to R700,000 per bedroom per year. This data-backed approach to identifying high-yield properties provides a key advantage for Nox's clients, enabling them to make informed investment decisions when considering property purchases.

Location drives demand

The data also revealed that location plays a huge role in demand. Of all the suburbs Nox manages properties for, Camps Bay stands out as the preferred destination, showing distinct occupancy trends alongside broader Nox property patterns. Across all Nox-managed properties, data reveals an occupancy rate of 85.2% during the start of the conference season in February 2025—up from 77.8% in January 2025 and 72.09% in December 2024, the typical high season for leisure travel.

In Camps Bay, occupancy surged to nearly 88% in February 2025, up from 75% in December 2024, driven by increased conference demand. This was a significant jump from an average of 56.3% occupancy between July and September 2024, largely due to visitors from the Gulf region. Additionally, there were 93 more listings in February 2025 compared to February 2024.

Camps Bay’s stunning beachfront location, vibrant nightlife, upscale restaurants, and proximity to other iconic attractions like Table Mountain and Lion's Head, as well as Cape Town’s city centre, makes it an ideal location for both leisure and conference travellers.

Other popular Atlantic Seaboard suburbs like Sea Point, Greenpoint, Mouille Point, (The Points) all recorded increased occupancy rates of 91% during February 2025 versus 79% in December 2024.

Calendar shapes demand

Calendar factors also influence demand significantly. In 2024, the season ended relatively early due to Easter falling in March; however, this year, Easter falls in mid-April, thus extending the season by several weeks. Christmas 2023 in particular saw a last-minute booking window—it’s Monday placement meant the entire weekend before that, formed part of the Christmas vacation period. "By constantly analysing the market well in advance, we can implement rate adjustments to secure the best returns for our clients," explains Marshall.

With micro-seasons proving to be a game-changer for the local economy and South Africa’s global brand, it’s also positioning South Africa as a premier destination for property investors seeking stable, high-yield returns. As Nox’s founder Richard Marshall notes, “This shift to profitable shorter stays signals a bright future for property owners capitalising on these emerging trends.”

As a founding member of SASTRA (South African Short-Term Rental Association), Nox Cape Town's managing director, Nick Taylor, maintains a direct connection to the evolving guidelines that will eventually govern Cape Town's short-term rental market.

SASTRA provides valuable insights into the developing regulatory landscape. It also aims to promote, represent, and enhance the interests of short-term rental property owners and operators in South Africa, fostering industry collaboration, advocating for favourable regulatory conditions, and establishing best practices within the short-term rental sector.