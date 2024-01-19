Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy

    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as its head of strategy.
    Image supplied.<p>Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as its head of strategy
    Image supplied.Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as its head of strategy

    She brings with her a wealth of strategic insight and a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for clients across sectors, including FMCG and financial services brands.

    With over a decade in the industry, Phumo has built a reputation for delivering effective strategic solutions for some of South Africa's most iconic brands.

    Among her notable achievements are her thought leadership contributions on BusinessLive, winning her first Effie award for Nando’s Mzansipoly, and becoming a regular industry contributor on 702's Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

    Levergy is a passion marketing agency, that specialises in sponsorship, activations, experiential, sports PR, entertainment PR, content creation and social media. It is part of the M&C Saatchi Group SA.

    Struan Campbell, Founder and CEO of Levergy, expresses his enthusiasm for Phumo's appointment.

    "Phumo’s extensive experience and achievements in the creative industry align seamlessly with Levergy's mission to drive meaningful impact for our clients through creativity.

    “As we continue to evolve and expand, her commitment to connecting brands to South Africans resonates with Levergy's core values. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Levergy team,” he says.

    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year

    24 Nov 2023

    A recipe for success

    Phumo joins the agency from Ogilvy South Africa, where she predominately worked on new business for the agency as well as the Mondelēz account.

    Her journey to becoming the head of strategy at Levergy is marked by consistency, determination, and hard work.

    "Driving effectiveness for clients and being deliberate about thought leadership have been my recipe," she emphasises.

    “I am motivated by Levergy's growth trajectory and the compelling proposition of passion marketing. I am eager to contribute to the agency's strategic direction.

    “Acknowledging the industry's rapid evolution, I aim to leverage and cultivate diverse, rich insights for the agency and its clients to drive Levergy’s two core beliefs: brutal simplicity of thought and diversity of thought,” says Phumo.

    Read more: strategy, new appointment, FMCG, Struan Campbell, Levergy, agency appointment
    NextOptions


    Related

    Mike Stopforth joins Flume Digital Marketing leadership team
    Mike Stopforth joins Flume Digital Marketing leadership team
    1 day
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    12 Jan 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source:
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer
    9 Jan 2024
    Source: Retail Gazette Traditional UK retailers always tend to do well in the run-up to Christmas and this year was no exception
    Xmas a whopper for traditional UK retailers
    4 Jan 2024
    Headline inflation cools but food remains sticky on the upside
    Headline inflation cools but food remains sticky on the upside
     14 Dec 2023
    Susan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    Edge GrowthSusan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule joins Liquid as CFO on 1 February 2024
    Liquid South Africa names Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as new CFO
    5 Dec 2023
    Agency of the Year double double for Levergy
    LevergyAgency of the Year double double for Levergy
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz