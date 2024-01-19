Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy

Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as its head of strategy.

Image supplied.Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as its head of strategy

She brings with her a wealth of strategic insight and a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for clients across sectors, including FMCG and financial services brands.

With over a decade in the industry, Phumo has built a reputation for delivering effective strategic solutions for some of South Africa's most iconic brands.

Among her notable achievements are her thought leadership contributions on BusinessLive, winning her first Effie award for Nando’s Mzansipoly, and becoming a regular industry contributor on 702's Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

Levergy is a passion marketing agency, that specialises in sponsorship, activations, experiential, sports PR, entertainment PR, content creation and social media. It is part of the M&C Saatchi Group SA.

Struan Campbell, Founder and CEO of Levergy, expresses his enthusiasm for Phumo's appointment.

"Phumo’s extensive experience and achievements in the creative industry align seamlessly with Levergy's mission to drive meaningful impact for our clients through creativity.

“As we continue to evolve and expand, her commitment to connecting brands to South Africans resonates with Levergy's core values. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Levergy team,” he says.

A recipe for success

Phumo joins the agency from Ogilvy South Africa, where she predominately worked on new business for the agency as well as the Mondelēz account.

Her journey to becoming the head of strategy at Levergy is marked by consistency, determination, and hard work.

"Driving effectiveness for clients and being deliberate about thought leadership have been my recipe," she emphasises.

“I am motivated by Levergy's growth trajectory and the compelling proposition of passion marketing. I am eager to contribute to the agency's strategic direction.

“Acknowledging the industry's rapid evolution, I aim to leverage and cultivate diverse, rich insights for the agency and its clients to drive Levergy’s two core beliefs: brutal simplicity of thought and diversity of thought,” says Phumo.