Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year

Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The agency was the Agency of the Year in 2022. This year the agency also walked away with nine other awards, including Campaign of the Year for their Telkom Stand Tall campaign, which also won Best Event or Competition Sponsorship and Best Team or Individual Sponsorship, whilst there was a related win in the Brand or Sponsor of the Year category, for Telkom Netball and Gaming.
Levergy’s other wins were Best on Social and the Communications Award for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup work, and for two pieces of work for Nedbank – Social and Environmental Impact Award for Nedbank Runified for Mental Health, and the Tech Innovation Award for the Nedbank Golf Challenge Virtual Country Club.
The Awards took place on Thursday, at Turffontein, in Johannesburg.
“At Hollard, we recognise the role played by sport in shaping individuals and communities for better futures,” says Hollard’s new chief marketing officer, Hazel Chimhandamba.
“We are proud to once again highlight the incredible work produced over the last year by this brilliant and creative sector, and are inspired by what has been produced, especially when it comes to promoting women in sport.
“Thank you for making sport possible and for fostering those important relationships that connect sport and business,” adds Chimhandamba.
2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards Winners
- Agency of the yearLevergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
- Active & wellbeing awardAbsa Run Your City Series – Playmakers Sponsorship
- Audio visual content of the year award Down: A Comrades Story – T+W
- Best on social - CC Women’s T20 World Cup Turn it Up – Levergy
- Brand or sponsor of the year sponsored by HollardBrand Telkom Netball and Gaming – Levergy
- Campaign of the year sponsored by MTNTelkom Stand Tall – Levergy
- Communications Award - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Turn it Up – Levergy
- Event of the year award sponsored by BetwayNetball World Cup 2023 – SS Network
- Event or competition sponsorship award sponsored by iToo Special RisksTelkom Stand Tall Netball WC 2023 – Levergy
- Experiential marketing awardSuperSport – Sounds of the World Cup – Playmakers
- Fan engagement award – sponsored by TicketproRWC2023 #bokfridays – Dialogue Communications
- Social and environmental impact awardNedbank Runified for Mental Health – Levergy
- Sports organisation of the year - Lions Cricket – Migration
- Sports promo or advert of the year awardRW 2023 – T+W
- Team or individual sponsorship of the year sponsored by Disney/ESPNTelkom Stand Tall Proteas – Levergy
- Tech Innovation Award - Levergy – Nedbank Golf Challenge Virtual Country Club
- African Excellence (cross-border) Award - Sounds of the World Cup – Playmakers
- Sport Lifetime Achievement Award – Andy Scott
- Sport Personality of the Year – Mama Joy Chauke
- Sport Lifetime Community Award – Hannes van Niekerk
- Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Motshidisi Mohono
- Leadership in Sports Business Award – David Sidenberg