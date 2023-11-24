Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year

Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The agency was the Agency of the Year in 2022. This year the agency also walked away with nine other awards, including Campaign of the Year for their Telkom Stand Tall campaign, which also won Best Event or Competition Sponsorship and Best Team or Individual Sponsorship, whilst there was a related win in the Brand or Sponsor of the Year category, for Telkom Netball and Gaming.

Levergy’s other wins were Best on Social and the Communications Award for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup work, and for two pieces of work for Nedbank – Social and Environmental Impact Award for Nedbank Runified for Mental Health, and the Tech Innovation Award for the Nedbank Golf Challenge Virtual Country Club.

The Awards took place on Thursday, at Turffontein, in Johannesburg.

“At Hollard, we recognise the role played by sport in shaping individuals and communities for better futures,” says Hollard’s new chief marketing officer, Hazel Chimhandamba.

“We are proud to once again highlight the incredible work produced over the last year by this brilliant and creative sector, and are inspired by what has been produced, especially when it comes to promoting women in sport.

“Thank you for making sport possible and for fostering those important relationships that connect sport and business,” adds Chimhandamba.

2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards Winners