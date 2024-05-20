ATW24: Mukuru's customer-first approach behind Africa longevity

In the diverse and dynamic landscape of Africa, cross-border payments company Mukuru has made a name for itself by putting the customer front and centre. Its steadfast commitment to meeting customers where they are, whether in remote villages or bustling cities, has fuelled the company's growth and success over the past two decades.

Mukuru CEO Andy Jury on stage at Africa Tech Week 2024

Recognising that Africa's financial landscape is far from uniform, CEO Andy Jury tells Bizcommunity that the company has embraced an omnichannel strategy, reaching customers through a wide array of channels.

"Our focus is on providing slick, simple, and user-friendly interfaces that resonate with customers," he says. "This helps us protect users and ensure that positive intentions are enabled, while also remaining adaptable to changing customer preferences and technological advancements."

These channels include brick-and-mortar branches and booths, call centres, WhatsApp, and mobile apps. This comprehensive approach ensures that core services are accessible to all, regardless of location or technological proficiency.

"We are not just a digital company," says Jury. "We understand that many of our customers prefer face-to-face interactions or may not have access to the latest smartphones."

Our goal is to be present wherever our customers are and offer them the services they need, in the way that suits them best

Beyond mere accessibility there's a spotlight on building trust with its customers, a crucial factor in the financial sector, especially in emerging markets.

The company also prioritises customer empowerment, offering financial literacy programmes and resources to help individuals and businesses navigate the often-complex world of digital finance.

Seeking out new technology

Innovation is another key pillar of Mukuru's strategy. The company constantly seeks out new technologies and partnerships to enhance its offerings.

A prime example is its collaboration with Meta (WhatsApp), leveraging the platform's popularity to expand its reach and provide convenient financial services to a broader audience. Although when asked about the potential for local options like the Reserve Bank's PayShap to disrupt iMukuru's peer-to-peer payments, Jury was not phased.

"We aim to connect people and provide value-added services, regardless of the specific platform or technology used," he explained.

"While peer-to-peer payments over WhatsApp are being explored, regulatory complexities across different African markets pose challenges to the widespread implementation of such services."

As the African fintech landscape continues to evolve, Jury says the company remains committed to its customer-first philosophy and constantly adapting and innovating to ensure it continues to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, solidifying its position as a leader in the African financial services industry.