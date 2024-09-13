Healthcare Public Health
Public Health News South Africa

    Morocco reports first Mpox case

    13 Sep 2024
    Morocco on Thursday, 12 September 2024, confirmed its first Mpox case in a man in Marrakech, the health ministry said.
    Source: Reuters.

    The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

    The ministry did not offer details on the case and did not specify which variant of the viral infection was recorded.

    It said the man's condition is stable and that his contacts did not exhibit symptoms.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
