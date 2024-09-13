Morocco reports first Mpox case

Morocco on Thursday, 12 September 2024, confirmed its first Mpox case in a man in Marrakech, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters.

The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

The ministry did not offer details on the case and did not specify which variant of the viral infection was recorded.

It said the man's condition is stable and that his contacts did not exhibit symptoms.