Pandemic politics: Trump orders US exit from WHO

President Donald Trump has served an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Source: UN Photo/Elma Okic. WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The executive order points to the organisation's poor management of the Covid-19 pandemic originating in Wuhan, China, along with other global health crises, its failure to implement necessary reforms, and its inability to remain independent from undue political influence exerted by WHO member states.

It also highlights the extent to which the US was contributing more money to the organisation than other countries. The United States has historically been the largest contributor to the World Health Organization (WHO), with annual contributions ranging from approximately $163m to $816m over the past decade.

These contributions consist of both assessed contributions, which are mandatory dues based on a country's gross national income, and voluntary contributions, which are additional funds provided at the discretion of member states.

In 2019, the US paid $419m to the WHO, with assessed contributions making up a portion of this amount.

The organisation's annual budget is $6.8 bn (£5.5bn).

This isn't the Trump administration's first attempt at withdrawing the US from the WHO. In July 2020, Trump's administration officially initiated the termination as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to escalate. However, four years ago, shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden reversed the mandate.

Despite Trump’s executive action ordering a “pause [on] the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources” for the WHO, the country is obligated to continue paying its ensuing annual membership as it takes a year to withdraw from the organisation.