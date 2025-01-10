The global burden of anaemia

Iron-deficiency anaemia is one of the most prevalent and concerning non-communicable conditions of our time, affecting up to 2 billion people worldwide.

Source: Supplied. Head of the Cape Town Infusion Centre, Sister Karin Davidson.

World Health Organisation statistics suggest up to 38% of people ranging from newborns to the elderly have low iron levels which have a direct influence on health and quality of life.

Iron plays a vital role in the production of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout the body making it crucial for the healthy functioning of the body’s cells, tissues, and organs. Insufficient iron stores can lead to anaemia – impairing energy levels, cognitive function, mental health and overall wellbeing.

In severe cases, extreme iron deficiency anaemia can lead to life-threatening complications, increasing the risk of heart failure and can weaken other vital organs.

In addition, anaemia has been proven to severely hamper recovery in surgical patients and in post-partum mothers who have suffered blood loss post-delivery or have experienced low iron levels in pregnancy.

A 2019 World Health Organization data study reveals that the greatest burden of global anaemia falls on the Africa region, with up to 60% of children aged between six months and five years affected. It was estimated that in 2018 in South Africa alone, 17.8 million people, especially neonates, children, menstruating women and the elderly were anaemic. And these numbers are on the rise.

Iron testing matters

The head of the Cape Town Infusion Centre, Sister Karin Davidson, is a passionate advocate for regular iron levels testing – especially among those in at-risk categories. “If you catch your iron levels before they are too low, you may be able to correct them with oral supplements,” says Davidson.

She also points out that by knowing a patient’s iron status before surgery or during pregnancy for example, doctors are that much better equipped to introduce preventative and remedial measures.

Full-iron studies are the most accurate way to get a true iron level reading. Davidson explains, “We encourage patients to request a haemoglobin and full iron studies from their doctor rather than just a ferritin or haemoglobin test which can be missed if full iron studies are not performed.”

Davidson’s mantra – “Think iron. Check iron. Take iron.” – is one she shares regularly with both patients and doctors in her daily work and at conferences around the world. “It’s a simple test, and low iron levels and anaemia can be corrected with adequate treatments. It is essential we look out for and take symptoms seriously.”

Anaemia at a glance

Physical factors such as heavy menstrual bleeding or pregnancy, environmental factors such as inadequate nutrition, stress, inflammation due to auto-immune conditions and certain medications are just some of the many causes of low iron stores.

Globally 38.8% of pregnant women are anaemic

In Africa, 57% of pregnant women suffered from anaemia in 2019

In SA, 40% plus children aged six months to five years were anaemic in 2019

Up to 75% of patients admitted to hospital develop anaemia during their stay

Up to 100% of patients with ICU stays of seven days or more will develop anaemia

Anaemic patients have a 2.9 times increased mortality risk before having surgery.

Did you know?

• Symptoms such as shortness of breath, hair loss, headaches, sore tongue and craving non-foods like ice or soil indicate possible iron deficiency.

• It is almost impossible to correct anaemia by diet alone.

• Oral iron can work but takes time and needs to be taken correctly.

• If anaemia correction is urgent before surgery, intravenous iron may be needed.

• Only medical-grade iron infusions are proven to better iron and haemoglobin levels.

• Only a licensed medical professional in a licensed facility can give intravenous iron.

• Many medical-aid schemes will fund a necessary medical-grade iron infusion from overall annual limits (hospital benefit) or from Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB) provided relevant clinical criteria are met.

The Cape Town Infusion Centre is committed to managing iron deficiency and anaemia, to empowering patients and to improving lives.