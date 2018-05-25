MARS Awards 2024: South African researcher wins first place

Dr Nompumelelo Lebogang Malaza from South Africa has earned the prestigious First Position in the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (Mars) Awards 2024, gaining recognition for her groundbreaking research on the association between biochemical and epigenetic markers with glycaemic control and neonatal outcomes in diabetic pregnancies.

The Mars Awards, in partnership with the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS), African Reproductive Care Society (ARCS), and Manipal University, celebrated her significant contribution to the field, alongside other researchers from across the continent.

“Since 2016, I have taken immense pride in recognising the achievements of our Mars Awards winners," said Rasha Kelej, chief executive officer of the Merck Foundation and chairperson of the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit.

Kalej stressed how this recognition underscores the importance of empowering women and youth in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem), with a particular focus on women’s health and reproductive care.

Maternal health pioneer

Source: LinkedIn. Dr Nompumelelo Lebogang Malaza.

A researcher at the University of Pretoria, Lebogang-Malaza specialises in maternal and neonatal health, with a focus on diabetic pregnancies, her research contributes to improving maternal and neonatal health, a critical issue in many African countries, while her achievement highlights the vital role of African women researchers in healthcare innovation.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, globally, it is estimated that 21.1 million (16.7%) live births in 2021 were associated with maternal diabetes. Currently 4.3 million South Africans are living with diabetes, as per the Diabetes Alliance.

Lebogang-Malaza has also authored research works that have been cited in academic literature, reflecting her active engagement in the scientific community.

In addition to Lebogang-Malaza, Dr Dorotheah Obiri from Ghana was awarded Second Position in the same category for her research on immune dysregulation in placental malaria and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Among the Best Young African Researchers, Dr Jules Irenge Mongane from the Democratic Republic of the Congo took First Position, with his research on bacterial vaginosis and infertility.

As part of the Mars Awards, winners will undergo research training at a premier institute in India to further enhance their skills. Furthermore, Merck Foundation has opened applications for the 2025 edition of the Mars Awards, focusing on the critical role of scientific research in advancing women’s health and reproductive care in Africa..

Empowering women's health

Both Lebogang-Malaza and Irenge-Mongane were given opportunities to attend the 11th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary recently held in Tanzania but only Irenge-Mongane was able to attend it.

The luminary is an annual event organised by the Merck Foundation, aimed at fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange between Africa and Asia in the fields of healthcare and education.

This year special focus was given to women's health, and the event included discussions on various topics related to improving healthcare systems, particularly in underserved regions. To this end, the event gathered key stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and experts.

Lebogang-Malaza's research contributions are accessible through the University of Pretoria's research data portal.