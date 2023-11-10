Industries

    MMA Smarties 2023 finalists announced

    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    The MMA Smarties 2023 finalists have been announced.
    Source: © PHD Media The MMA Smarties 2023 finalists have been announced
    Source: © PHD Media PHD Media The MMA Smarties 2023 finalists have been announced

    South Africa Smarties honours the most effective modern marketing in South Africa. The Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony takes place in Johannesburg, on 11 April, 2024.

    The finalists

    Experience Technology
    Real Time Marketing
    FinalistFor
    Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa The Briefcase
    Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
    Vicinity Media and KFC KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)
    Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa The Classified Drop
    Blockchain & NFT ( Non Fungible Token )
    Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider Dry Goods
    YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola) What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt
    YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles
    Experimental, Innovative Technology and Devices
    Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
    Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
    YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles
    Simunye Media and LUX LUX Botanicals: LUX's Geodesic Dome Revolution at Hey Neighbour Festival
    Artificial Intelligence
    Moonsport and MTN 1 Team, 60 Million Voices
    YONDER and WPP Stream Africa Stream-EE: WPP Stream Africa‚Äôs AI Concierge
    SilverstoneCIS and SPAR SPAR Shopper Panel, Consumer Choice Index and Brand Power Score
    Contextual Targeting
    Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
    Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
    Vicinity Media and KFC KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)
    Digitas Liquorice and Santam Santam Most Loved Local
    Spatial Technology, Metaverse & AR/VR
    YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles
    YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola) What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt
    YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American
    Programmatic
    Massmart and Massmart - Makro & Builders Massmart Programmatic
    Denstu Performance and Multichoice Africa Holdings - DStv Dynamic Displays Dominance: DStv's Streaming Revolution in Kenya
    Dentsu and Dentsu NightVision AdTech
    Rookdigital and FORD A NEW APPROACH TO LEAD GENERATION
    Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)
    Hivestack and RE/MAX RE/MAX SA - The World & Industry's First Programmatic 3D Anamorphic Video Campaign on DOOH
    The Digital Plug (PTY) Ltd and The Digital Plug x Spotify Spotify Wrapped — Kenya
    Impact Media
    Cross Platform Digital Only
    Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider Dry Goods
    iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You
    Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging
    Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
    Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
    Helm and Capitec Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
    Omnichannel Integration
    Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast
    Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
    Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria
    Unilever and Shield, Unilever Shield and Banyana Are Not Done Yet
    Social Media Marketing
    VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge
    Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You
    Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
    PEP and PEP #PEPFinds
    Creator / Influencer Marketing
    Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
    VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat How Do You Eat a KitKat?
    Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care RWC 2023 Trophy Tour
    VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
    iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    Creator Economy
    PEP and PEP #PEPFinds
    VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
    Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You
    Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Lifebuoy H FOR HANDWASHING: Reimagine Hygiene through the Power of Play
    YONDER and Absa Absa Card Quest
    Purpose Driven Marketing
    Social Impact Marketing
    99c and Shoprite Homegrown
    PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations
    Dialogue and SA Rugby #bokfriday
    Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
    iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
    Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award
    Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
    Yonder Media and Colgate Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future
    Digitas Liquorice and YouTube/Google YouTube Made for You
    Brand Purpose / Activism
    PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations
    Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa Shoprite: Homegrown — More than a jar of Atchar
    iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
    iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lite Turning Workers Day into a day of appreciation
    Yonder Media and Colgate Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future
    PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball
    Diversity & Inclusion
    PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball
    Sustainability ( Brand, Product & Initiative )
    Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages
    Marketing Impact
    Data Insights Marketing
    Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
    8909 and 8909 The Monitisation Project
    Dentsu and Dentsu NightVision AdTech
    Promotional Instant Impact
    Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
    iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
    Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria
    Rainmaker Media and Rainmaker Media / SAB / Castle Lite Castle Lite Tips for Taps
    Product / Service Launch
    Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration
    Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast
    ShopriteX and Xtra Savings Plus Unlimited Xtra Savings with SA‚Äôs 1st grocery monthly subscription!
    Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa Shoprite: Homegrown - More than a jar of Atchar
    Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You
    Brand Experience
    ShopriteX, Shoprite Group of Companies and Checkers Sixty60 Bring it Home
    Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fattis & Monis Brand Experience F&M Always Eat'alian
    Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
    Community Building
    PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball
    Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations
    VML South Africa and Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
    Small Budget / Big Impact
    PEP and PEP #PEPFinds
    Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before
    Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
    Lead Generation
    Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before
    Helm and DStv DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love
    YONDER and Absa Absa Card Quest
    Customer Journey Marketing
    Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before
    Helm and Capitec MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages
    Co-branded Marketing
    VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge
    Unilever and Unilever/Robertsons/Knorr/Aromat/Rainmaker Unilever lights up the braai in partnership with Rainmaker
    YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American
    Creative
    Personalisation
    ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings Checkers Hyper Personalisation Engine
    Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
    Helm and DStv DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    Short or Long Form Video
    8909 and 8909 The Monitisation Project
    Iron Heart Content Creation Studio and The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) Under the Microscope with Riaad Moosa
    Multichoice Group and Mzansi Magic 'I Blew It' skits
    Multichoice Group and kykNET KassieKuiers met Renaldo Schwarp
    Hellosquare and Reboost Energy Wake Up Call
    User Experience (UX) & Design
    Helm and Capitec MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    Digitas Liquorice and Sanlam Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting
    E-commerce marketing
    Social / Influencer Commerce
    Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast
    VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
    VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat How Do You Eat a KitKat?
    Integrated Ecommerce Innovation
    ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings + Sixty60 Checkers Xtra Savings Integration with Sixty60
    Futuretech Media and Futuretech / Dentsu / Corona Corona Sunsets World Tour
    iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lite Turning Workers Day into a day of appreciation

