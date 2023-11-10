MMA Smarties 2023 finalists announced

South Africa Smarties honours the most effective modern marketing in South Africa. The Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony takes place in Johannesburg, on 11 April, 2024.
|Real Time Marketing
|Finalist
|For
|Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa
|The Briefcase
|Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner)
|CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
|Vicinity Media and KFC
|KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)
|Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa
|The Classified Drop
|Blockchain & NFT ( Non Fungible Token )
|Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider
|Dry Goods
|YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola)
|What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt
|YONDER / VML and Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|Experimental, Innovative Technology and Devices
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd
|KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
|Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
|YONDER / VML and Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|Simunye Media and LUX
|LUX Botanicals: LUX's Geodesic Dome Revolution at Hey Neighbour Festival
|Artificial Intelligence
|Moonsport and MTN
|1 Team, 60 Million Voices
|YONDER and WPP Stream Africa
|Stream-EE: WPP Stream Africa‚Äôs AI Concierge
|SilverstoneCIS and SPAR
|SPAR Shopper Panel, Consumer Choice Index and Brand Power Score
|Contextual Targeting
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd
|KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
|Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner)
|CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
|Vicinity Media and KFC
|KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)
|Digitas Liquorice and Santam
|Santam Most Loved Local
|Spatial Technology, Metaverse & AR/VR
|YONDER / VML and Vodacom World
|Vodacom World of Collectibles
|YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola)
|What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt
|YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa
|PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American
|Programmatic
|Massmart and Massmart - Makro & Builders
|Massmart Programmatic
|Denstu Performance and Multichoice Africa Holdings - DStv
|Dynamic Displays Dominance: DStv's Streaming Revolution in Kenya
|Dentsu and Dentsu
|NightVision AdTech
|Rookdigital and FORD
|A NEW APPROACH TO LEAD GENERATION
|Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)
|Hivestack and RE/MAX
|RE/MAX SA - The World & Industry's First Programmatic 3D Anamorphic Video Campaign on DOOH
|The Digital Plug (PTY) Ltd and The Digital Plug x Spotify
|Spotify Wrapped — Kenya
|Impact Media
|Cross Platform Digital Only
|Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider
|Dry Goods
|iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|Hellosquare and Tinkies
|Tinkies Made With You
|Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging
|Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner)
|CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
|Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
|Helm and Capitec
|Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
|Omnichannel Integration
|Mindshare South Africa and KFC
|KFC Chicken for Breakfast
|Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's
|Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
|Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|Mindshare South Africa and KFC
|KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria
|Unilever and Shield, Unilever
|Shield and Banyana Are Not Done Yet
|Social Media Marketing
|VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Hellosquare and Tinkies
|Tinkies Made With You
|Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's
|Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
|PEP and PEP
|#PEPFinds
|Creator / Influencer Marketing
|Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's
|Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian
|VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat
|How Do You Eat a KitKat?
|Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa
|Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Dove Men+Care
|Dove Men+Care RWC 2023 Trophy Tour
|VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa
|Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
|iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|Creator Economy
|PEP and PEP
|#PEPFinds
|VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa
|Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
|Hellosquare and Tinkies
|Tinkies Made With You
|Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Lifebuoy
|H FOR HANDWASHING: Reimagine Hygiene through the Power of Play
|YONDER and Absa
|Absa Card Quest
|Purpose Driven Marketing
|Social Impact Marketing
|99c and Shoprite
|Homegrown
|PEP and PEP
|PEP Changing Stations
|Dialogue and SA Rugby
|#bokfriday
|Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
|iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager
|Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
|Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award
|Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
|Yonder Media and Colgate
|Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future
|Digitas Liquorice and YouTube/Google
|YouTube Made for You
|Brand Purpose / Activism
|PEP and PEP
|PEP Changing Stations
|Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa
|Shoprite: Homegrown — More than a jar of Atchar
|iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager
|Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
|iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lite
|Turning Workers Day into a day of appreciation
|Yonder Media and Colgate
|Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future
|PEP and PEP
|PEP mini Netball
|Diversity & Inclusion
|PEP and PEP
|PEP mini Netball
|Sustainability ( Brand, Product & Initiative )
|Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa
|LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages
|Marketing Impact
|Data Insights Marketing
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd
|KFC Uncle Waffles Burger
|8909 and 8909
|The Monitisation Project
|Dentsu and Dentsu
|NightVision AdTech
|Promotional Instant Impact
|Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION
|iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager
|Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need
|Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|Mindshare South Africa and KFC
|KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria
|Rainmaker Media and Rainmaker Media / SAB / Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Tips for Taps
|Product / Service Launch
|Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa
|Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration
|Mindshare South Africa and KFC
|KFC Chicken for Breakfast
|ShopriteX and Xtra Savings Plus
|Unlimited Xtra Savings with SA‚Äôs 1st grocery monthly subscription!
|Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa
|Shoprite: Homegrown - More than a jar of Atchar
|Hellosquare and Tinkies
|Tinkies Made With You
|Brand Experience
|ShopriteX, Shoprite Group of Companies and Checkers Sixty60
|Bring it Home
|Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fattis & Monis
|Brand Experience F&M Always Eat'alian
|Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education
|Community Building
|PEP and PEP
|PEP mini Netball
|Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|PEP and PEP
|PEP Changing Stations
|VML South Africa and Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes
|Small Budget / Big Impact
|PEP and PEP
|#PEPFinds
|Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors
|Black Friday Like Never Before
|Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner)
|CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
|Lead Generation
|Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors
|Black Friday Like Never Before
|Helm and DStv
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream
|From R19.95 With Love
|YONDER and Absa
|Absa Card Quest
|Customer Journey Marketing
|Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors
|Black Friday Like Never Before
|Helm and Capitec
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa
|LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages
|Co-branded Marketing
|VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom
|Vodacom Hearing Challenge
|Unilever and Unilever/Robertsons/Knorr/Aromat/Rainmaker
|Unilever lights up the braai in partnership with Rainmaker
|YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa
|PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American
|Creative
|Personalisation
|ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings
|Checkers Hyper Personalisation Engine
|Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner)
|CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign
|Helm and DStv
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Short or Long Form Video
|8909 and 8909
|The Monitisation Project
|Iron Heart Content Creation Studio and The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
|Under the Microscope with Riaad Moosa
|Multichoice Group and Mzansi Magic
|'I Blew It' skits
|Multichoice Group and kykNET
|KassieKuiers met Renaldo Schwarp
|Hellosquare and Reboost Energy
|Wake Up Call
|User Experience (UX) & Design
|Helm and Capitec
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|Digitas Liquorice and Sanlam
|Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting
|E-commerce marketing
|Social / Influencer Commerce
|Mindshare South Africa and KFC
|KFC Chicken for Breakfast
|VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa
|Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out
|VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat
|How Do You Eat a KitKat?
|Integrated Ecommerce Innovation
|ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings + Sixty60
|Checkers Xtra Savings Integration with Sixty60
|Futuretech Media and Futuretech / Dentsu / Corona
|Corona Sunsets World Tour
|iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lite
|Turning Workers Day into a day of appreciation