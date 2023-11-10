MMA Smarties 2023 finalists announced

South Africa Smarties honours the most effective modern marketing in South Africa. The Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony takes place in Johannesburg, on 11 April, 2024.

Experience Technology

Real Time Marketing

Finalist For

Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa The Briefcase

Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign

Vicinity Media and KFC KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)

Machine_ and Prime Video South Africa The Classified Drop

Blockchain & NFT ( Non Fungible Token )

Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider Dry Goods

YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola) What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt

YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles

Experimental, Innovative Technology and Devices

Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger

Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION

YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles

Simunye Media and LUX LUX Botanicals: LUX's Geodesic Dome Revolution at Hey Neighbour Festival

Artificial Intelligence

Moonsport and MTN 1 Team, 60 Million Voices

YONDER and WPP Stream Africa Stream-EE: WPP Stream Africa‚Äôs AI Concierge

SilverstoneCIS and SPAR SPAR Shopper Panel, Consumer Choice Index and Brand Power Score

Contextual Targeting

Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger

Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign

Vicinity Media and KFC KFC HACK THE STREETS WITH VICINITY'S INTERACTIVE MAP (BURGER FINDER EDITION)

Digitas Liquorice and Santam Santam Most Loved Local

Spatial Technology, Metaverse & AR/VR

YONDER / VML and Vodacom World Vodacom World of Collectibles

YONDER and Fanta (Coca-Cola) What the Fanta 2.0 – The Fabulous Flavour NFT Hunt

YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American

Programmatic

Massmart and Massmart - Makro & Builders Massmart Programmatic

Denstu Performance and Multichoice Africa Holdings - DStv Dynamic Displays Dominance: DStv's Streaming Revolution in Kenya

Dentsu and Dentsu NightVision AdTech

Rookdigital and FORD A NEW APPROACH TO LEAD GENERATION

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

Hivestack and RE/MAX RE/MAX SA - The World & Industry's First Programmatic 3D Anamorphic Video Campaign on DOOH

The Digital Plug (PTY) Ltd and The Digital Plug x Spotify Spotify Wrapped — Kenya

Impact Media

Cross Platform Digital Only

Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Premium Dry Cider Dry Goods

iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You

Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging

Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign

Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION

Helm and Capitec Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)

Omnichannel Integration

Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast

Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian

Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria

Unilever and Shield, Unilever Shield and Banyana Are Not Done Yet

Social Media Marketing

VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge

Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You

Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian

PEP and PEP #PEPFinds

Creator / Influencer Marketing

Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fatti's & Moni's Omnichannel Fatti's & Moni's Always Eat'alian

VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat How Do You Eat a KitKat?

Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration

Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Dove Men+Care Dove Men+Care RWC 2023 Trophy Tour

VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out

iProspect South Africa and Grid WorldWide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

Creator Economy

PEP and PEP #PEPFinds

VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out

Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports

Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Lifebuoy H FOR HANDWASHING: Reimagine Hygiene through the Power of Play

YONDER and Absa Absa Card Quest

Purpose Driven Marketing

Social Impact Marketing

99c and Shoprite Homegrown

PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations

Dialogue and SA Rugby #bokfriday

Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education

iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need

Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award

Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education

Yonder Media and Colgate Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future

Digitas Liquorice and YouTube/Google YouTube Made for You

Brand Purpose / Activism

PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations

Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa Shoprite: Homegrown — More than a jar of Atchar

iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need

iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lite Turning Workers Day into a day of appreciation

Yonder Media and Colgate Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Future

PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball

Diversity & Inclusion

PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball

Sustainability ( Brand, Product & Initiative )

Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages

Marketing Impact

Data Insights Marketing

Hearts & Science FZ LLC and KFC PTY Ltd KFC Uncle Waffles Burger

8909 and 8909 The Monitisation Project

Dentsu and Dentsu NightVision AdTech

Promotional Instant Impact

Yonder Media and Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 RUGBY WORLD CUP SCRATCH & WIN COMPETITION

iProspect - Dentsu and ABInBev – Castle Lager Turning Waste into Nourishment - Brewing hope, unity, and sustenance for a nation in need

Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Kentucky Town Pretoria

Rainmaker Media and Rainmaker Media / SAB / Castle Lite Castle Lite Tips for Taps

Product / Service Launch

Shoprite Group and Checkers South Africa Checkers brings you: PRIME Hydration

Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast

ShopriteX and Xtra Savings Plus Unlimited Xtra Savings with SA‚Äôs 1st grocery monthly subscription!

Shoprite Group and Shoprite South Africa Shoprite: Homegrown - More than a jar of Atchar

Hellosquare and Tinkies Tinkies Made With You

Brand Experience

ShopriteX, Shoprite Group of Companies and Checkers Sixty60 Bring it Home

Freshive Digital and Tiger Brands Fattis & Monis Brand Experience F&M Always Eat'alian

Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

Triple Eight and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Narrates the Next Chapter in Literacy Education

Community Building

PEP and PEP PEP mini Netball

Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

PEP and PEP PEP Changing Stations

VML South Africa and Spotify Africa Spotify Africa Greasy Tunes

Small Budget / Big Impact

PEP and PEP #PEPFinds

Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before

Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign

Lead Generation

Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before

Helm and DStv DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant

Grid Worldwide and DStv Stream From R19.95 With Love

YONDER and Absa Absa Card Quest

Customer Journey Marketing

Point Iconic and Ultra Liquors Black Friday Like Never Before

Helm and Capitec MoneyUp Chat by Capitec

Standard Bank and Standard Bank South Africa LookSee - Enabling Household Adoption Of Renewable Energy Through Reliable Solar Packages

Co-branded Marketing

VMLY&R Johannesburg and Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge

Unilever and Unilever/Robertsons/Knorr/Aromat/Rainmaker Unilever lights up the braai in partnership with Rainmaker

YONDER and Anglo American in partnership with Sasol and BMW South Africa PlatAfrica Metaverse Experience by Anglo American

Creative

Personalisation

ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings Checkers Hyper Personalisation Engine

Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) CarSpa TriggerMessage AI Loyalty Campaign

Helm and DStv DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant

Short or Long Form Video

8909 and 8909 The Monitisation Project

Iron Heart Content Creation Studio and The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) Under the Microscope with Riaad Moosa

Multichoice Group and Mzansi Magic 'I Blew It' skits

Multichoice Group and kykNET KassieKuiers met Renaldo Schwarp

Hellosquare and Reboost Energy Wake Up Call

User Experience (UX) & Design

Helm and Capitec MoneyUp Chat by Capitec

Digitas Liquorice and Sanlam Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting

E-commerce marketing

Social / Influencer Commerce

Mindshare South Africa and KFC KFC Chicken for Breakfast

VMLY&R and Nando's South Africa Nando's X Voice of the Creator: What Saucery, Hot Plots, Oversharing & Pull the stick out

VML South Africa and Nestlé KitKat How Do You Eat a KitKat?

Integrated Ecommerce Innovation

ShopriteX and Checkers Xtra Savings + Sixty60 Checkers Xtra Savings Integration with Sixty60

Futuretech Media and Futuretech / Dentsu / Corona Corona Sunsets World Tour