Medshield differentiates between a heart attack and a stroke

The heart is often referred to as the body's engine room, and rightly so. It pumps life-sustaining blood throughout the body 100,000 times daily via a 97,000-kilometre-long network of vessels. However, this mighty organ increasingly needs protection against two common disorders – heart attacks and strokes.

Categorised as cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, and strokes are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. In the case of a heart attack, the blood flow to your heart is suddenly blocked. In comparison, a stroke occurs when there is a sudden interruption of blood flow to your brain. Both events are considered medical emergencies, which, if left untreated or unchecked, can lead to disability or death.

Protecting your heart, no matter your age

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, with more than 85% of deaths attributed to heart attack and stroke. Another report by McLeod Health states that not long ago, heart attacks were primarily a problem faced by older adults. It was rare for anyone younger than 40 to have a heart attack. Fast forward to now, 1 in 5 heart attack patients are younger than 40 years of age, and it gets worse. Having a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s has become more common. Furthermore, between the years 2000 and 2016, the heart attack rate increased by 2% every year in this young age group.

The good news is that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and air pollution. It is, therefore, crucial to detect cardiovascular disease as early as possible so that effective management with counselling and medication can begin. If you are young, whether male or female, do not let the misconception that heart attacks only happen to the elderly stand in the way of seeking treatment. Symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath should always be taken seriously.

Heart attacks and strokes: What to look for

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a heart attack or stroke may be the first sign of an underlying disease. Chest pain was thought to be a universal symptom of heart attacks, but decades of research have proven that heart attack symptoms aren't so clear-cut and vary based on several factors, including gender, age, and health profile.

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

pain or discomfort in the centre of the chest,

pain or discomfort in the arms, the left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back.

In addition, you may have trouble breathing, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, light-headedness or faintness, a cold sweat, and turning pale. Women are more likely than men to have shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

The most common symptom of stroke, on the other hand, is a sudden and powerful headache. Other symptoms include the sudden onset of:

numbness of the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body;

confusion, difficulty speaking or understanding speech;

difficulty seeing with one or both eyes;

difficulty walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination;

severe headache with no known cause or

fainting or unconsciousness.

If you suspect that someone may be having a stroke or heart attack, call for medical help immediately.

Prevention is vital to managing heart attack and stroke

As always, prevention is better than cure. By making healthy life choices, going for regular checkups and learning to recognise heart attack and stroke symptoms, you can help lower your risk of both events, increasing your life expectancy and well-being.

At Medshield, we want to partner with you to improve your healthcare and well-being. We offer various affordable benefits and a range of plans that suit your specific needs, specifically the annual Wellness Benefits that cover a range of preventative tests and help to identify possible issues early. Having been in operation since 1968, we are one of the most experienced, most knowledgeable, and most reliable medical schemes in South Africa. You can quote us on that!



