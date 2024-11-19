Medshield answers all your questions about arthritis

Chances are good that either you or someone you know has arthritis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 350 million people globally suffer from arthritis, and despite significant advancements in medicine, it remains the leading cause of disability worldwide. Although arthritis is often linked to older individuals and is more prevalent in women across all age groups, this condition can also affect children.

What exactly is arthritis?

Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints and encompasses over 100 conditions affecting the joints, surrounding tissues, and other connective tissues. While many types of arthritis share typical symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and limited mobility, they can vary in causes and treatments. Osteoarthritis is the most prevalent form and is a chronic condition affecting predominantly weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and spine. This disease deteriorates the protective cartilage on bone ends, narrowing the joint space and potentially leading to bone overgrowth, spurs, and reduced functionality.

While it commonly occurs as people age, younger individuals may be susceptible due to injury or overuse. In South Africa, osteoarthritis presents a prevalence rate of 55.1% in urban areas and between 29.5% and 82.7% among adults over 65 in rural regions. A 2023 study by Lancet predicts nearly 1 billion people will have osteoarthritis by 2050 due to factors like ageing, population growth, and obesity.

Symptoms and signs of arthritis typically include:

Tenderness or sensitivity around a joint.

A feeling of warmth near joints.

Joint pain.

Stiffness or reduced range of motion.

Swelling.

Skin discolouration.

What causes arthritis?

The cause of arthritis varies depending on the type. For instance, osteoarthritis stems from the cumulative wear and tear on joints over time or through overuse. Autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and scleroderma occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's tissues, while gout is due to joint crystal accumulation. Some forms are genetic, whereas others have unknown origins.

The cause varies according to the type you have:

Osteoarthritis naturally occurs from joint usage over the years, wearing down cartilage.

Gout results from excessive uric acid in the bloodstream.

Rheumatoid arthritis and similar conditions arise when the immune system mistakenly damages joints.

Viral infections can trigger viral arthritis.

Some cases are idiopathic, with no identifiable cause or trigger.

Can arthritis be cured or prevented?

There is no cure for arthritis; however, the symptoms and progression can be managed with early diagnosis and treatment, like other chronic diseases. Treatment strategies depend on the specific type of arthritis, its severity, and the individual's general health, focusing on reducing pain and inflammation and maintaining joint function.

There is no cure for arthritis; however, the symptoms and progression can be managed with early diagnosis and treatment, like other chronic diseases. Treatment strategies depend on the specific type of arthritis, its severity, and the individual's general health, focusing on reducing pain and inflammation and maintaining joint function.

We advise consulting with a healthcare provider if you experience joint pain severe enough to disrupt daily activities or if your mobility seems impaired. Healthcare providers can help identify suitable treatments to manage symptoms. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly impact long-term joint health.

Living with Arthritis?

Consult a doctor if you're experiencing significant joint pain affecting daily life. Discuss your specific arthritis risks and potential warning signs with your healthcare provider.

Even though there is no cure for arthritis, lifestyle adjustments can alleviate symptoms and enhance the quality of life. Steps can be taken to reduce the risk or delay its onset, such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, optimising oral health, adopting a nutritious diet, and limiting alcohol intake. Embrace these modifications to promote joint health and well-being, ensuring an improved quality of life despite the challenges of arthritis.

Who is at risk of developing arthritis?

Arthritis can affect anyone, but certain risk factors include:

Smoking and tobacco product use.

Family history of arthritis.

Lack of regular physical activity.

Ageing increases the risk for types like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Gender is a risk as women are more prone to rheumatoid arthritis, whereas men are more likely to develop gout.

Previous joint injuries, such as those from sports.

Other health conditions include autoimmune diseases and obesity.

Other forms or related disorders include the following:

Gout: Characterised by uric acid crystal accumulation in joints, such as the big toe, causing pain and inflammation.

Lupus: A chronic autoimmune disorder leading to periods of inflammation and damage in joints, tendons, and organs.

Scleroderma: An autoimmune disease that causes skin thickening and hardening of connective tissues throughout the body.

Ankylosing spondylitis: Causes vertebrae to fuse, potentially leading to inflammation in other body parts, like shoulders and hips.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis: Targeting children, it leads to inflammation and stiffness; while it can often be outgrown, it can affect bone development.



