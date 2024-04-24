Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

M&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsGEOTERRA ImageNorth-West University (NWU)Stellenbosch University Language CentreThe CitizenDentsuMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Little Black Book’s Immortal Awards open for entries

    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    The Immortal Awards launched its call for entries for 2024’s competition today, 24 April.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Submissions can be made here .

    Entry into the Seventh annual edition of the competition is free for all Little Black Book members, with each member office able to submit up to five projects to the show.

    Only three immortal projects

    Last year, just three projects were deemed Immortal by the global jury, with a further nine projects receiving commendations. The 12 projects now form the Immortal Awards Showcase Tour, which is being shown at cinemas and in-house at creative companies all over the world.

    Emma Wilkie, awards director of the Immortal Awards says: ”2023 was an excellent year for the Immortals with more entries and more participating companies submitting from an increasing number of countries.

    “I look forward to consolidating that growth in the year ahead and am excited, as always, to see the submissions and juries’ deliberations as they decide what best-in-class creative advertising from around the world deserves Immortal status.”

    Ana Rocha is a mentor for the LIA's. Source: LinkedIN.
    5 African creatives join LIA mentoring programme as coaches

    6 hours

    Highest of creative benchmarks

    Last year, alongside the introduction of five new jury days - for each of France, Spain, The Netherlands, the Nordics and India - the show saw a 49% year-on-year increase in entry numbers, with work submitted from entrant companies in 55 different countries.

    This year, the Immortal Awards will return to host another 10 local and six regional jury days, before culminating in the global, prize-giving jury day in December 2024.

    “The winners' showcases have been a real blast and it’s incredible to see how inspired creatives are by the standard of our winners. Our juries have consistently set the highest of creative benchmarks and it’ll be great to see which projects come out on top in 2024,” says Paul Monan, awards director of the Immortal Awards.

    How it works

    The best work from each country-based round, as decided by the local juries, will qualify for the respective regional competition alongside the best work from the rest of the region.

    A series of regional jury days - North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, Asia and ANZ - will then determine which projects receive finalist status and qualify for the final, global round of judging.

    A global grand jury, composed of jurors from each regional jury, will ultimately decide which projects – if any – will receive an Immortal Award or a Commendation in December 2024.

    Key Dates

    All entries must be made for a commissioning client and must have first aired, broadcast, displayed, launched or published between 1 September 2023 and 31 August 2024.

    • Entries open: Wednesday, 24 April 2024
    • Final entry deadline: Thursday, 5 September 2024
    • Online judging: September 2024
    • Judging days: 2 October to 29 November 2024
    • Global shortlist announced: Tuesday, 3 December 2024
    • Final round of judging: Thursday, 5 December 2024
    • Winners announced: Wednesday, 15 January 2025

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Emma Wilkie, Little Black Book, creative awards, Immortal Awards, Paul Monan
    NextOptions

    Related

    Ana Rocha is a mentor for the LIA's. Source: LinkedIN.
    5 African creatives join LIA mentoring programme as coaches
    6 hours
    Source:
    Propel's Q2 2024 Barometer: Surge in journalist responses and PR trends
    1 day
    Source:
    Loeries and Red & Yellow launch Loeries Learning in Dubai
    1 day
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
     1 day
    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice
    1 day
    Burger King discovers a Whopper 6,500 light years away
    Burger KingBurger King discovers a Whopper 6,500 light years away
    Source:
    Warc releases The Future of Measurement Report
    19 Apr 2024
    Source:
    R3 sale: Africa Padel faces scrutiny over third anniversary promotion
     16 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz