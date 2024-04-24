Little Black Book’s Immortal Awards open for entries

The Immortal Awards launched its call for entries for 2024’s competition today, 24 April.

Image supplied.

Submissions can be made here .

Entry into the Seventh annual edition of the competition is free for all Little Black Book members, with each member office able to submit up to five projects to the show.

Only three immortal projects

Last year, just three projects were deemed Immortal by the global jury, with a further nine projects receiving commendations. The 12 projects now form the Immortal Awards Showcase Tour, which is being shown at cinemas and in-house at creative companies all over the world.

Emma Wilkie, awards director of the Immortal Awards says: ”2023 was an excellent year for the Immortals with more entries and more participating companies submitting from an increasing number of countries.

“I look forward to consolidating that growth in the year ahead and am excited, as always, to see the submissions and juries’ deliberations as they decide what best-in-class creative advertising from around the world deserves Immortal status.”

Highest of creative benchmarks

Last year, alongside the introduction of five new jury days - for each of France, Spain, The Netherlands, the Nordics and India - the show saw a 49% year-on-year increase in entry numbers, with work submitted from entrant companies in 55 different countries.

This year, the Immortal Awards will return to host another 10 local and six regional jury days, before culminating in the global, prize-giving jury day in December 2024.

“The winners' showcases have been a real blast and it’s incredible to see how inspired creatives are by the standard of our winners. Our juries have consistently set the highest of creative benchmarks and it’ll be great to see which projects come out on top in 2024,” says Paul Monan, awards director of the Immortal Awards.

How it works

The best work from each country-based round, as decided by the local juries, will qualify for the respective regional competition alongside the best work from the rest of the region.

A series of regional jury days - North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, Asia and ANZ - will then determine which projects receive finalist status and qualify for the final, global round of judging.

A global grand jury, composed of jurors from each regional jury, will ultimately decide which projects – if any – will receive an Immortal Award or a Commendation in December 2024.

Key Dates

All entries must be made for a commissioning client and must have first aired, broadcast, displayed, launched or published between 1 September 2023 and 31 August 2024.