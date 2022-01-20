KZN issues warning on fake job adverts

The KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier has noted with concern the recent circulation of misleading job advertisements sent through various social media and other platforms purporting to be newly issued by the provincial government.

The Office of the Premier said upon close examination, the job advertisements mirror the references and appearance of the original job advertisements issued by the provincial government in August 2023, under the Sthesha Waya-Waya provincial recruitment drive.

“Those advertisements have closed, and the recruitment processes have been concluded and they are not being re-advertised. All approved provincial government vacancies are advertised on the provincial government e-recruitment system or departments’ websites.

“At this juncture, the Office of the Premier categorically states that these social media advertisements are not sanctioned by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and are the work of unscrupulous and mischievous individuals seeking to exploit the aspirations of honest South Africans who are diligently searching for employment or considering career changes,” the Office of the Premier said.

The Office of the Premier has urged all citizens to exercise extreme caution and discernment when applying for any vacancies.

“We strongly advise against engaging with such fraudulent adverts and emphasise that any legitimate government vacancies will be formally advertised through credible newspapers as well as the official KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government e-recruitment system, http://kznonline.gov.za/kznjobs.

“The Office of the Premier and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government remain committed to transparency and integrity in all its recruitment processes. We encourage the public to verify the authenticity of any job postings and to report any suspicious advertisements to the appropriate authorities,” the office said.

The Office of the Premier added that the goal is to protect the interests and well-being of all South Africans and ensure that all opportunities are accessed fairly and legitimately.