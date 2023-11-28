Kelebogile Mokoka-Dlamini takes the reigns as talent manager at BET Software

Kelebogile Mokoka-Dlamini has joined BET Software as a talent manager.

As an accomplished human resources professional, she brings extensive expertise with a strategic mindset and an understanding of organisational dynamics. Her experience encompassing talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, rewards and recognition, and organisational development, means she adds a wealth of experience to this fast-developing software company.

Mokoka-Dlamini is the former acting head of people for the Mr. Price Group (financial services and telecommunications) and has spent time with SASRIA SOC Limited and the Hay Group.

She will oversee the people talent team at BET Software.