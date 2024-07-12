Why a 'cool' top-level domain is good for business

But there is a number of "cool" and more modern TLDs that could make great options too. Extensions like .online, .tech and .xyz as well as city TLDs like .joburg can offer certain types of businesses a real competitive edge in the market. Read on as we look into these options and discuss in more detail why a less mainstream TLD choice could be a good idea for your small-to-medium enterprise (SME).

.online

The .online TLD was brought out in 2015. It is one of the most versatile and widely applicable new top-level domains, designed to be relevant for any business or individual seeking a strong online presence.

Businesses that can do well with a .online include:

E-commerce websites



Blogs and personal websites



Startups aiming to create a strong online brand identity

2. .store

Launched in 2016, the .store domain extension specifically caters to retail and e-commerce businesses. Its straightforward and descriptive nature makes it instantly recognisable and relevant for online shopping.

Companies that can benefit from a .store include:

Retailers – both online and brick-and-mortar stores



Boutiques looking to attract a larger customer base



Marketplaces that host multiple sellers and a variety of products

3. .xyz

The .xyz TLD was introduced in 2014 and quickly became popular due to its universal appeal and memorable nature. From the end of the alphabet, to generations X, Y and Z, or as placeholders in sentences, the use of the term "xyz" could mean a variety of things.

A .xyz is ideal for:

Tech startups



Developers



Creatives like designers, artists and other creative professionals

4. .tech

Established in 2015, the .tech extension is perfect for technology-related businesses and individuals. It directly associates with technology making it an excellent choice for tech-savvy brands.

Businesses that should consider a .tech include:

Tech companies



IT consultants



Tech blogs and forums focused on technology news, reviews, etc.

5. .joburg, .durban& .capetown

These city top-level domains were launched in 2014 and are aimed at businesses and individuals in Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town. Each of these extensions can help create a strong local identity and connect brands to the communities living and working in these cities.

They are ideal for:

Any business operating in one of these cities



Local hotels, travel agencies, or tourist attractions



Nonprofit or local group

7 Reasons to choose a more modern, less mainstream TLD

1. Help your brand stand out more

Registering a unique TLD can help your brand stand out in a crowded online marketplace. A less popular extension instantly signals innovation and forward-thinking, setting your brand apart from competitors using traditional domains.

2. Add memorability to your web address

A catchy and relevant TLD makes your web address more memorable. For instance, a TLD like .online or .store is easier for users to recall, which can drive more repeat visits and direct traffic to your site.

3. Improve your SEO potential

Search engines are continually evolving, and they increasingly recognise the relevance of new TLDs. A specific TLD can improve your website’s SEO by aligning with the keywords users search for.

4.Gain access to more desired names

With many traditional top-level domains becoming oversaturated, finding an available and desirable domain name can be challenging. New TLDs offer a fresh pool of options, making it easier to secure a short, meaningful, and brand-aligned web address.

5. Enhance credibility and trust

Using a relevant and specific domain extension can enhance the credibility and trustworthiness of your site. Customers are more likely to trust a domain that accurately represents the service or product they are looking for.

6. Instil a geographic or cultural connection

Some of the more modern TLDs cater to specific regions or cultures, such as .africa or .capetown allowing businesses to create a stronger local or continent-driven presence. By using one of these, a business can foster a sense of community and relevance to local customers.

7. Add an innovative and modern flair to your business

Embracing a modern top-level domain showcases your business as innovative and up-to-date with the latest digital trends. This perception can attract tech-savvy customers and partners who value modern solutions.

Registering a new and modern domain name extension is not just about securing a website URL; it's about embracing a modern digital identity that aligns with your brand’s vision and goals. So, why settle for the ordinary when you can stand out with the extraordinary?

