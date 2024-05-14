Industries

    K-Way renews sponsorship for SkyRun, MaxiRace Cape Winelands

    14 May 2024
    K-Way South Africa has renewed its sponsorship for two trail running events: SkyRun and MaxiRace Cape Winelands. Organised by Pure Adventures and Maxi Race respectively, the races have fostered the spirit of adventure and resilience within the trail running community.
    Image supplied
    In 2020, amidst the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic and its economic repercussions, K-Way stepped forward to support these events.

    Now, as the world gradually emerges from the shadows of uncertainty, K-Way remains steadfast in its commitment to continue bringing the joy of trail and mountain running to enthusiasts around the globe.

    "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with SkyRun and MaxiRace Cape Winelands," said Odile Hufkie, marketing manager for K-Way.

    "These events embody the essence of exploration and perseverance, values that resonate deeply with K-Way, and the Cape Union Mart business. Through our sponsorship, we aim to inspire individuals to push their boundaries and embrace the beauty of the great outdoors."

    SkyRun, known for its rugged terrain and breathtaking scenery, challenges participants to navigate through the remote wilderness of the Eastern Cape.

    Adrian Saffy, event organiser for SkyRun, expressed his gratitude for K-Way's continued support, stating, "K-Way's dedication to promoting outdoor adventure aligns perfectly with the spirit of SkyRun. We are immensely grateful for their ongoing partnership, which allows us to create unforgettable experiences for our participants."

    MaxiRace Cape Winelands, set against the backdrop of South Africa's renowned wine region, offers a blend of scenic beauty and athletic challenge. Andri Stander, event director for MaxiRace Cape Winelands, emphasised the importance of K-Way's sponsorship in enriching the event experience.

    "K-Way's unwavering support enables us to elevate the standard of excellence at MaxiRace Cape Winelands. Together, we strive to foster a culture of camaraderie and adventure within the trail running community."

    event sponsorship, K-Way, Odile Hufkie
