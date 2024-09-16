Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupDentsuSilverbulletSME South AfricaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyDaily MaverickDMASARed & YellowProvantagePublicis Groupe AfricaLoeriesJuta and CompanyJoe PublicMedia24Business Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Radio & Audio Opinion South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Is in-house research holding back African radio evolution?

    9 Oct 2024
    9 Oct 2024
    A recent poll by Ground Control Research found that only 11% of radio stations surveyed in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria rely on external independent research agencies for audience insights and growth strategies, while the majority prefer to use their in-house teams for audience research.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    According to Anina Maree, co-founder and director of Ground Control Research, radio stations aiming to retain and grow their audiences should leverage independent listenership and programming research as a key strategy.

    The lack of independent research

    Nearly a third of radio stations don’t set up formal conversations with their audiences - they have off-air conversations with listeners who call in for competitions.

    While this may make listeners feel trusted and important to the station, it only draws on existing fans’ opinions and doesn’t benefit from the fresh insights that could be gained from audiences yet to be won. 

    “Independent researchers have spent years honing their skills, building focus groups and designing questions to get the most helpful insights from diverse participants,” adds Karon Clare, co-founder and director at Ground Control Research.

    “An inclusive approach to audience testing helps radio stations crystallise their identity, guiding them to make better-informed decisions about their choices of programming, presenters, and content.”

    Obtaining meaningful insights

    Having meaningful insights about what their existing and potential listeners hope to hear also helps stations better understand switching behaviour - what causes their listeners to seek content elsewhere, and what would win over new listeners in their target market. 

    These insights could be as granular as revealing listeners’ likes and dislikes about presenters, including their perceived integrity at a time when celebrities often embrace their potential as social media brand influencers, either within or beyond the context of their station commitments. 

    Maree claims that being able to gather these kinds of insights helps presenters balance their evolving roles in society with their station’s profile and content.

    “For example, some hosts build greater engagement with their audiences if they’re paired with another personality, or even if they’re part of a presenting team, while others are better suited to solo presenting."

    Making room in the budget 

    With 75% of radio stations surveyed across the three countries not having allocated any budget for external research, Clare emphasises independent researchers complement and add value to internally designed and funded research projects, adding deeper insights and broader experience. 

    “Radio stations that know who their audiences are and what they want are the stations most sought after by advertisers, who expect specific and concise feedback about who their advertising spend will reach,” Clare says.

    “Whether a station is doing call-out music research, market and audience research, music mapping, or wanting to assess current or future talent prospects, independent researchers have their fingers on the pulse of the constantly evolving media industry.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz