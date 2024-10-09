Brave Group and Forge by Brave win big in 2024 New Generation Awards

SA’s top integrated agency achieves significant success with an artificial intelligence-driven production process called Forge by Brave.

Advertising holding company, Brave Group South Africa, today announced that its AI-powered marketing process had resulted in the company winning five awards in the 2024 New Generation Awards.

The accolades were for work done for Nedbank by Brave Group using Forge by Brave, an innovative AI-driven marketing process that reshapes how campaigns are created, developed and delivered. Brave Group and Forge by Brave won awards for work done on campaigns for Nedbank:

Corporate Awards

Brave Group (Bravado) and Forge by Brave Win Silver for Best Use of Technical Innovation

This, for Nedbank [Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign]

Brave Group (Bravado) and Forge by Brave Win Gold for Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award

This, for Nedbank [Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign]

Agency Awards

Brave Group (Bravado) and Forge by Brave Win Silver for Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency This, for Nedbank [Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign]

Brave Group (Bravado) and Forge by Brave Win Gold and Bronze for Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency

This for Nedbank

Gold - Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign

Bronze - Nedbank Indalo Fund

Now in their 12th year, the New Generation Awards has garnered an enviable reputation for being the largest performance-related, independent digital media awards in South Africa.

“We knew that Brave Group had created a game changer with Forge by Brave, the AI-driven process that enables marketers to build brand campaigns faster, better and more easily than ever before,” said Musa Kalenga, the group chief executive of the advertising group of companies. Marketers are invited to trial Forge by Brave by signing up at https://bravegroup.co.za/forge.

Brave Group is a consortium of award-winning agencies that build business value through advertising, public relations, experiential marketing and technology. Forge by Brave is the latest invention to come from the Brave Group.

"Forge by Brave functions as an AI-powered agency for marketers that want to enhance advertising efficiency and to increase the speed to market on campaigns without sacrificing strategy, creativity or insights-driven promotion," explains Kalenga. "Brave and Forge by Brave are deeply grateful to Nedbank for partnering with us to create seminal and disruptive yet ruthlessly relevant marketing,” Kalenga says.

“We live in a world where business and marketing are becoming more complex. Brand owners invariably never have enough time. Forge by Brave solves this problem while creating campaigns that are more personalised, effective, efficient and data-driven,” says Courtney Chapple, director of AI at Forge by Brave.

“The technology solution we’ve built harnesses the best available AI while simplifying the marketing process. This enables marketers to focus on creativity and strategy, while the process handles the data and optimisation,” Chapple says, adding: “Winning sought-after awards for creating a solution that helps make smarter, faster marketing decisions and create campaigns that truly resonate is a dream come true."

With 60 industry-specific categories, the New Generation Awards acknowledge exceptional and innovative result-driven marketing campaigns that are disruptive, pioneering and use cutting-edge technology solutions. The awards are judged on strategy, innovation, creativity, content, results, reach, and engagement.



