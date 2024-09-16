Jacaranda FM lets listeners become breakfast show hosts

This Tuesday, 17 September, the How Hard Can It Be? segment will give listeners the chance to step into Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntingsha’s shoes and their radio show, Breakfast with Martin Bester.

The How Hard Can It Be? segment will give listeners the chance to step into Jacaranda FM’s (l to r) Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntingsha’s shoes and their radio show, Breakfast with Martin Bester (Image supplied)

The segment lets a few lucky listeners take over key parts of the broadcast.

The idea for the segment came about when the team casually debated how easy—or tough—it would be for someone to host the show.

Bester, who has been a presence on Jacaranda FM for years, decided to take this light-hearted discussion and turn it into a real-life challenge.

Give the listeners a go

“We were chatting on-air about the work that goes into making this show so engaging every morning,” says Bester.

“I suggested we let our listeners give it a go. It sounded fun and challenging, and it fits perfectly with our ‘How Hard Can It Be?’ segment. So, we decided to make it happen.”

Various roles

During Tuesday’s broadcast, listeners will have the chance to take over various roles, including presenting traffic updates, delivering sports news, and even sitting in Bester’s chair as the show’s lead host.

It's an opportunity for fans to experience firsthand the intricacies of keeping South Africa entertained and informed during the morning rush.

Entertaining radio

Martin is excited about what the challenge could bring and says it promises to be entertaining radio.

“I can't wait to see how people react when they’re actually behind the mic.

“This isn’t just about having fun—it’s about giving our audience a better understanding of what we do every day and letting them feel the rush we experience live on-air.

“I hope it brings a deeper appreciation for what it takes to deliver great radio and maybe even inspires a few future broadcasters!”

Listeners who want to join in on the fun can tune in to Jacaranda FM tomorrow, Tuesday morning.