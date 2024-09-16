Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickOFM RadioAFDAGorillaVERVENIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREverlyticWine & RosesBroad MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsTractor OutdoorHuman8Location BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jacaranda FM lets listeners become breakfast show hosts

    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    This Tuesday, 17 September, the How Hard Can It Be? segment will give listeners the chance to step into Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntingsha’s shoes and their radio show, Breakfast with Martin Bester.
    The How Hard Can It Be? segment will give listeners the chance to step into Jacaranda FM’s (l to r) Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntingsha’s shoes and their radio show, Breakfast with Martin Bester (Image supplied)
    The How Hard Can It Be? segment will give listeners the chance to step into Jacaranda FM’s (l to r) Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntingsha’s shoes and their radio show, Breakfast with Martin Bester (Image supplied)

    The segment lets a few lucky listeners take over key parts of the broadcast.

    The idea for the segment came about when the team casually debated how easy—or tough—it would be for someone to host the show.

    Bester, who has been a presence on Jacaranda FM for years, decided to take this light-hearted discussion and turn it into a real-life challenge.

    Give the listeners a go

    “We were chatting on-air about the work that goes into making this show so engaging every morning,” says Bester.

    “I suggested we let our listeners give it a go. It sounded fun and challenging, and it fits perfectly with our ‘How Hard Can It Be?’ segment. So, we decided to make it happen.”

    Various roles

    During Tuesday’s broadcast, listeners will have the chance to take over various roles, including presenting traffic updates, delivering sports news, and even sitting in Bester’s chair as the show’s lead host.

    It's an opportunity for fans to experience firsthand the intricacies of keeping South Africa entertained and informed during the morning rush.

    Entertaining radio

    Martin is excited about what the challenge could bring and says it promises to be entertaining radio.

    “I can't wait to see how people react when they’re actually behind the mic.

    “This isn’t just about having fun—it’s about giving our audience a better understanding of what we do every day and letting them feel the rush we experience live on-air.

    “I hope it brings a deeper appreciation for what it takes to deliver great radio and maybe even inspires a few future broadcasters!”

    Listeners who want to join in on the fun can tune in to Jacaranda FM tomorrow, Tuesday morning.

    Read more: radio, promotion, Martin Bester, activation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz