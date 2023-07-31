Industries

    Invibes leads the way in cookieless targeting alternatives

    Issued by Invibes Advertising
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Invibes embraces the cookieless future with its innovative Invibes Handshake API to complement its hashed email solution.
    Invibes leads the way in cookieless targeting alternatives

    Although Google has once again deferred the phase-out of third-party cookies in Chrome, brands cannot afford to rest on their laurels. This impending change from the tech giant that inspires the term ‘cookieless’ poses a significant challenge for advertisers who rely on third-party cookies for identifying users and targeting ads. With such a large-scale change on the horizon, it is vital for advertisers to future-proof their digital advertising strategies to stay competitive.

    The question is, how can brands maintain effective targeting strategies while respecting user privacy in this new era? Cue Invibes, a pioneering force in this transition, offering innovative solutions to navigate and transcend these evolving ad targeting limitations.

    At the forefront of Invibes' arsenal is the ground-breaking Invibes Handshake API, a powerful solution engineered to ensure seamless targeting accuracy and heightened user privacy in a cookieless environment. Unlike traditional methods reliant on third-party cookies, Invibes Handshake API represents an innovative alternative in how advertisers can identify and connect with their audiences.

    Direct integration: Invibes Handshake API seamlessly integrates with publisher, advertiser, and data partner sites within the Invibes ID Network. This direct integration through proprietary technology, bypasses the need for third-party cookies, fostering a more streamlined and efficient targeting process.

    First-party data optimisation: Leveraging server-side processing, Invibes Handshake API optimises the utilisation of first-party data. By matching Local Identifiers (LIDs) with Master Identifiers (MIDs) across domains, it ensures accurate and reliable audience segmentation without compromising user privacy and adhering to GDPR.

    Enhanced with deterministic data: Powered by advanced algorithms, Invibes Handshake API also incorporates deterministic data from within the Invibes ID Network. This enriched dataset enhances targeting precision across all browsers, allowing advertisers to reach their desired audience segments with unparalleled accuracy.

    “In a world where privacy concerns loom large and regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, Invibes Handshake API stands as a beacon of innovation and adaptability. By prioritizing both efficacy and privacy, Invibes redefines the possibilities of digital advertising in the post-cookie era.” Jessica Trӧger - head of partnerships, publishing and data DACH, NL & BE

    Embrace the future of ad targeting with Invibes Handshake API.

    Contact us today: moc.sebivni@selas

    www.invibes.com

    About Invibes Advertising

    Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

    Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

    Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

    Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Responsible Ad label.

    In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

    Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com

    Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange

    (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

    digital advertising, first-party data
    Invibes Advertising
    Invibes is an international technology company that innovates digital advertising and transforms the way consumers interact with brands, through creative & engaging in-feed ad formats. We work with premium media groups to help advertisers stand out and increase their visibility by reaching audiences in high quality context.

    Gil Sperling, co-founder and CEO of data-driven adtech company, Flow, in his keynote speech at PPW in Bangkok, Thailand
Marketers say goodbye to cookies, hello to first-party data
19 Apr 2024
    Marketers say goodbye to cookies, hello to first-party data
    19 Apr 2024
    The IAB South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees as it calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups
IAB SA announces three new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees
26 Feb 2024
    IAB SA announces three new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees
    26 Feb 2024
    Source: © 123rf 2024 is the year to get uncomfortably excited as a digital marketer says Alex Okosi, managing director, Google in Africa
    Google Africa's Alex Okosi on the future of marketing in a post-cookie world
    1 Feb 2024
    Source: © 123rf A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry)
    Competition Commission's MDPMI identifies 6 additional themes, calls for FSOI
    20 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
    E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 2027
     7 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Ad platform integrations should be front of mind when choosing an e-commerce platform saysFrançois Jooste, +OneX
    Exclusive: Why ad platform integrations should be front of mind when choosing an e-commerce platform
     13 Oct 2023
    ECOM Africa has transformed into Converge Africa
1 Sep 2023
    ECOM Africa transforms into Converge Africa
    1 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. Promise agency was named best digital agency at the 2023 IAB Bookmark Awards
    #Bookmarks2023: Legacy brands lead the way with digital excellence
     31 Jul 2023
