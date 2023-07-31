Invibes leads the way in cookieless targeting alternatives

Invibes embraces the cookieless future with its innovative Invibes Handshake API to complement its hashed email solution.

Although Google has once again deferred the phase-out of third-party cookies in Chrome, brands cannot afford to rest on their laurels. This impending change from the tech giant that inspires the term ‘cookieless’ poses a significant challenge for advertisers who rely on third-party cookies for identifying users and targeting ads. With such a large-scale change on the horizon, it is vital for advertisers to future-proof their digital advertising strategies to stay competitive.

The question is, how can brands maintain effective targeting strategies while respecting user privacy in this new era? Cue Invibes, a pioneering force in this transition, offering innovative solutions to navigate and transcend these evolving ad targeting limitations.

At the forefront of Invibes' arsenal is the ground-breaking Invibes Handshake API, a powerful solution engineered to ensure seamless targeting accuracy and heightened user privacy in a cookieless environment. Unlike traditional methods reliant on third-party cookies, Invibes Handshake API represents an innovative alternative in how advertisers can identify and connect with their audiences.

Direct integration: Invibes Handshake API seamlessly integrates with publisher, advertiser, and data partner sites within the Invibes ID Network. This direct integration through proprietary technology, bypasses the need for third-party cookies, fostering a more streamlined and efficient targeting process.

First-party data optimisation: Leveraging server-side processing, Invibes Handshake API optimises the utilisation of first-party data. By matching Local Identifiers (LIDs) with Master Identifiers (MIDs) across domains, it ensures accurate and reliable audience segmentation without compromising user privacy and adhering to GDPR.

Enhanced with deterministic data: Powered by advanced algorithms, Invibes Handshake API also incorporates deterministic data from within the Invibes ID Network. This enriched dataset enhances targeting precision across all browsers, allowing advertisers to reach their desired audience segments with unparalleled accuracy.

“In a world where privacy concerns loom large and regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, Invibes Handshake API stands as a beacon of innovation and adaptability. By prioritizing both efficacy and privacy, Invibes redefines the possibilities of digital advertising in the post-cookie era.” Jessica Trӧger - head of partnerships, publishing and data DACH, NL & BE

Embrace the future of ad targeting with Invibes Handshake API.

