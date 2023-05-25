Embarking on a new era of travel and tourism advertising with Invibes’ innovative solutions

Invibes Advertising (Invibes), a leader in digital advertising innovation, is amplifying its commitment to the travel and tourism industries with innovative ad solutions designed to engage travelers across every step of their journey.

In the past year alone, Invibes has successfully executed over 300 travel campaigns, showcasing its expertise in delivering impactful advertising solutions tailored to the diverse objectives of brands in the travel and tourism sectors. Trusted by 80+ travel and tourism brands including Emirates, Club Med and easyJet, Invibes has crafted 1,500+ high-impact creatives for clients across the globe.

Key results from recent campaigns include:

+22% Brand Lift: Enhanced brand visibility and recall.



+20% Purchase Intent: Increased likelihood of booking.



+23% Consideration: Boosted interest among potential customers.



Boosted interest among potential customers. +55% Ad Recall: Higher memorability and engagement.*

As travel demand surges past pre-pandemic levels, with a 110% increase in bookings forecasted by the end of 2024** and an anticipated increase into 2025, Invibes is at the forefront of helping brands capitalise on this growth. Through its proprietary ID Network, Invibes utilises precise data mapping and intelligent audience creation to reach and smartly target segments like Frequent Domestic Travelers, Business Travelers, and Leisure Travelers.

Additionally, Invibes leverages pre-campaign surveys and lookalike audiences to expand reach by identifying new users who share similar characteristics with high-value customers, optimising campaign performance and scale.

In a recent collaboration with PHD Media and airline La Compagnie, Invibes deployed its proprietary Smart Targeting solution to enhance the brand's image and effectively engage frequent travelers, promoting its all-business-class flights between Northern Italy and New York. By leveraging its extensive ID Network, Invibes analysed location history and travel frequency to identify potential customers. The initial campaign in Italy delivered strong results, boosting qualitative sessions and improving viewability by 30% compared to benchmarks.***

In addition to smart targeting, Invibes draws from a library of over 80 specialised ad formats tailored to the unique needs of each industry. Some of the most popular formats among travel and tourism brands include:

Invibes AirTicket: Interactive ads styled like airline tickets, personalised through geolocation for enhanced relevance.



Invibes Weatherbreaker: Real-time weather comparisons that inspire spontaneous travel to sunny getaways.



Real-time weather comparisons that inspire spontaneous travel to sunny getaways. Invibes Play Reel: Dynamic storytelling formats that showcase destinations through captivating videos.

Seamlessly integrating with over 2,000 premium publishers, Invibes' formats deliver non-intrusive, engaging ad experiences tailored to every audience. Leveraging first-party travel data and advanced segmentation tools, Invibes enables brands to reach the right audience at the perfect moment. By partnering with renowned publishers like Condé Nast Traveler and easyVoyage, Invibes ensures ads appear in brand-safe environments, enhancing visibility and engagement with users actively seeking travel inspiration and planning their next adventure.

As the industry increasingly focuses on sustainability, Invibes leads the way by delivering campaigns that produce 96% less CO₂ than the industry average****. By integrating sustainable practices with advanced targeting and creative excellence, Invibes is setting a new standard in travel and tourism advertising.

Ready to rethink possibilities and take your brand further?

