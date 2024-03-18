Subscribe & Follow
Invibes inspires brands to ‘Rethink Possibilities’ with industry-specific advertising solutions
“At Invibes, our mission is clear: to positively impact brands and drive business outcomes by recognising and leveraging the distinct potential of each ad opportunity. Today's digital advertising landscape often overlooks the value inherent in these moments, and our focus is on transforming this inefficiency into a strategic advantage.” Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, co-CEOs at Invibes Advertising.
Invibes is dedicated to delivering valuable advertising solutions that integrate GenAI-powered creative and targeting extensions, tailored to address the unique marketing challenges of each industry. This approach ensures that every campaign is optimised to resonate deeply with consumers, thereby driving significant brand impact and achieving measurable business outcomes. By prioritising hyper-personalisation at scale, Invibes enables advertisers to craft campaigns that not only reach but truly engage their audiences, leading to enhanced efficiency and lasting value.
Building on its existing innovative industry solutions, such as the automotive-focused Drive-to-Dealership solution and Invibes AirTicket format designed specifically for the travel and tourism sectors, Invibes is set to launch the Invibes Fashion Solution, aimed at transforming digital advertising for the fashion industry. Leveraging GenAI, this new solution combines creative and targeting innovations to deliver personalised and impactful brand experiences.
Aligned with Invibes' mission to offer valuable, sector-specific advertising solutions, the Invibes Fashion Solution will empower fashion and luxury brands to boost user engagement and drive business outcomes through hyper-personalisation and advanced, data-driven strategies. This launch kickstarts the start of Invibes’ roadmap to expand tailored solutions across all industries.
Invibes' commitment to developing industry-specific solutions represents a bold step toward rethinking possibilities in advertising, empowering brands to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance engagement, and achieve measurable business outcomes.
For more information about Invibes valuable advertising solutions, visit www.invibes.com. Contact us at moc.sebivni@selas.
