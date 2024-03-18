Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickNew MediaBrave GroupDentsuSilverbulletSME South AfricaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyDMASARed & YellowProvantagePublicis Groupe AfricaLoeriesJuta and CompanyJoe PublicMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Invibes inspires brands to ‘Rethink Possibilities’ with industry-specific advertising solutions

    Issued by Invibes Advertising
    9 Oct 2024
    9 Oct 2024
    Invibes Advertising (Invibes), a leader in digital advertising innovation, invites brands to ‘Rethink Possibilities’ and explore new marketing horizons by embracing the uniqueness of every ad opportunity. This strategic evolution underscores Invibes' dedication to revolutionising digital advertising through the power of GenAI to redefine brand-audience engagement.
    Invibes inspires brands to &#x2018;Rethink Possibilities&#x2019; with industry-specific advertising solutions

    “At Invibes, our mission is clear: to positively impact brands and drive business outcomes by recognising and leveraging the distinct potential of each ad opportunity. Today's digital advertising landscape often overlooks the value inherent in these moments, and our focus is on transforming this inefficiency into a strategic advantage.” Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, co-CEOs at Invibes Advertising.

    Invibes is dedicated to delivering valuable advertising solutions that integrate GenAI-powered creative and targeting extensions, tailored to address the unique marketing challenges of each industry. This approach ensures that every campaign is optimised to resonate deeply with consumers, thereby driving significant brand impact and achieving measurable business outcomes. By prioritising hyper-personalisation at scale, Invibes enables advertisers to craft campaigns that not only reach but truly engage their audiences, leading to enhanced efficiency and lasting value.

    Building on its existing innovative industry solutions, such as the automotive-focused Drive-to-Dealership solution and Invibes AirTicket format designed specifically for the travel and tourism sectors, Invibes is set to launch the Invibes Fashion Solution, aimed at transforming digital advertising for the fashion industry. Leveraging GenAI, this new solution combines creative and targeting innovations to deliver personalised and impactful brand experiences.

    Aligned with Invibes' mission to offer valuable, sector-specific advertising solutions, the Invibes Fashion Solution will empower fashion and luxury brands to boost user engagement and drive business outcomes through hyper-personalisation and advanced, data-driven strategies. This launch kickstarts the start of Invibes’ roadmap to expand tailored solutions across all industries.

    Invibes' commitment to developing industry-specific solutions represents a bold step toward rethinking possibilities in advertising, empowering brands to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance engagement, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

    For more information about Invibes valuable advertising solutions, visit www.invibes.com. Contact us at moc.sebivni@selas.

    Read more: targeted advertising, Invibes Advertising, AI in advertising
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Invibes Advertising
    Invibes is an international technology company that innovates digital advertising and transforms the way consumers interact with brands, through creative & engaging in-feed ad formats. We work with premium media groups to help advertisers stand out and increase their visibility by reaching audiences in high quality context.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz