    Hot off the press: Caryn Dolley’s much-anticipated new release Man Alone is now available on shelves

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    9 Oct 2024
    9 Oct 2024
    Daily Maverick and Maverick451 are proud to announce that Caryn Dolley’s explosive new book Man Alone: Mandela’s Top Cop – Exposing South Africa’s Ceaseless Sabotage is now available for purchase. The pre-order phase has officially closed, and the title is now available in bookstores and via the Daily Maverick Shop.
    For the first time, and in great detail, Man Alone tells the riveting story that has never been told.

    The book chronicles the life of André Lincoln, Mandela’s top cop, who found himself at the heart of apartheid-era sabotage and global criminal investigations. From facing Cape Town crime kingpins to dealing with an informant once tied to Pablo Escobar, Lincoln’s career has been fraught with danger. Dolley reveals the ongoing cop-gangster collusion rooted in apartheid-era policing structures, showing how these underhanded tactics still shape South Africa today.

    Man Alone reads like a who's who at the interface of politics, the underworld, and the shadow of South Africa’s ugly past. The book is principally based on the account of ANC underground operative turned intelligence officer, whose efforts to confront gangsterism and related organised crime turned him from hunter of criminals into the hunted,” says Professor Thuli Madonsela.

    Dolley’s in-depth reporting brings to light the hidden power struggles, street-level killings, and state sabotage that have scarred South Africa, while exploring high-profile cases like the assassination of Lieutenant Charl Kinnear and tender fraud investigations, including the recent arrest of former City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi, are also under the microscope.

    “By revealing Lincoln’s extraordinary career, I hope to show how sabotage has repeatedly undermined South Africa and how understanding its mechanisms can help us prevent it in the future,” says Dolley.

    You can join us for the Man Alone online webinar launch:

    Thursday, 17 October 2024, 12pm to 1pm. Join Caryn Dolley live online as she discusses the revelations of Man Alone. Register here.

    In Cape Town and interested in joining the in-person event?

    Thursday, 7 November 2024, 6pm to 8pm. Hosted by Rebecca Davis, join Caryn Dolley for this discussion and book signing at Workshop 17 Watershed, V&A Waterfront. Interested? Let us know here and be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

    Man Alone is now available from the Daily Maverick Shop for R310, with Maverick Insider members enjoying a 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa.

    Support journalism that protects democracy by joining the Maverick Insider Community.

    Read more: Daily Maverick, Caryn Dolley
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Let's do Biz