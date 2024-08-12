Hot off the press: Caryn Dolley’s much-anticipated new release Man Alone is now available on shelves

For the first time, and in great detail, Man Alone tells the riveting story that has never been told.

The book chronicles the life of André Lincoln, Mandela’s top cop, who found himself at the heart of apartheid-era sabotage and global criminal investigations. From facing Cape Town crime kingpins to dealing with an informant once tied to Pablo Escobar, Lincoln’s career has been fraught with danger. Dolley reveals the ongoing cop-gangster collusion rooted in apartheid-era policing structures, showing how these underhanded tactics still shape South Africa today.

“Man Alone reads like a who's who at the interface of politics, the underworld, and the shadow of South Africa’s ugly past. The book is principally based on the account of ANC underground operative turned intelligence officer, whose efforts to confront gangsterism and related organised crime turned him from hunter of criminals into the hunted,” says Professor Thuli Madonsela.

Dolley’s in-depth reporting brings to light the hidden power struggles, street-level killings, and state sabotage that have scarred South Africa, while exploring high-profile cases like the assassination of Lieutenant Charl Kinnear and tender fraud investigations, including the recent arrest of former City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi, are also under the microscope.

“By revealing Lincoln’s extraordinary career, I hope to show how sabotage has repeatedly undermined South Africa and how understanding its mechanisms can help us prevent it in the future,” says Dolley.

