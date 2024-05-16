Invibes partners with ONF to broaden its sustainable project investment across continents

A key driver in the development of Invibes’ efficiency strategy is the impact digital advertising has on the planet. Thanks to Invibes’ unique ethos and infrastructure, Invibes’ in-feed campaigns have always been amongst some of the most efficient in the industry, producing 96% less CO2 than the industry average , but why stop there?

Along with Invibes’ high-impact, low emission advertising experiences, brands now have the opportunity to bolster their campaigns further with the Invibes Responsible Ad labels. This unique label represents a carbon-offset of the remaining CO2 emissions produced by campaigns, through investment in green projects both further afield, like the landfill projects in Brazil, to more local projects, like those conducted by sustainability conservationists Office National des Forêts (ONF).

Unique manager of public forests, ONF specialises in ensuring the sustainability, safety and vitality of over 11 million hectares of forest across Metropolitan France and overseas territories. Providing innovative in-feed campaigns across the European market and beyond, Invibes has partnered with ONF to support positive environmental change in its home continent.

Invibes investment in the Retz state forest reforestation project, covering over 19 hectares affected by bark beetle attacks and fire, is an exemplary model of environmental stewardship. By planting on average 1,361 trees per hectare, the project aims to cut approximately 3000 tonnes of CO2, contributing significantly to carbon offsetting efforts.

“Partnering with ONF provides a transparent and measurable approach to carbon-offsetting, aligning with our commitment to support sustainable projects that have real, positive and lasting impact on the environment at both global and local levels.”

Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet - co-CEOs Invibes Advertising

With considerations around sustainability now impacting all industries across all operations, it’s vital for brands to evaluate their marketing ecosystems and media plans and opt for advertising that is built to last.

Invibes, responsible advertising by design

