Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

NIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyInvibes AdvertisingBroad MediaMakeReignHoward AudioeatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopClockworkTDMCProvantageYOUKNOW TechnologiesOasis Digital NetworksDaily MaverickOFM RadioAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Innovate to accelerate: Invibes valuable advertising solutions for automotive brands

    Issued by Invibes Advertising
    18 Sep 2024
    18 Sep 2024
    Invibes Advertising (Invibes), a leader in digital advertising innovation, showcases its latest suite of cutting-edge solutions designed for the automotive industry. These offerings not only enhance engagement and brand visibility but also reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, a prominent focus for the automotive sector.
    Innovate to accelerate: Invibes valuable advertising solutions for automotive brands

    With 83% of consumers now using online sources for vehicle research*, and twice as many beginning their research online versus at a dealership**, the automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer behaviour. Invibes is at the forefront of addressing these changes, offering advanced advertising solutions that meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving market.

    Invibes’ innovations for automotive

    Invibes Responsible Ad label: As part of Invibes dedication to sustainable advertising, Invibes Responsible Ad label ensures that campaigns are environmentally friendly by offsetting carbon emissions. This initiative enables automotive brands to showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship and align more closely with consumer demand for eco-friendly products and practices.

    From 2023 to 2024, Invibes observed a significant increase in automotive brands investing in sustainable campaigns, with the utilisation of the Responsible Ad label more than doubling.

    Drive-to-Dealership solution: Invibes' innovative Drive-to-Dealership solution is designed to bridge the gap between digital engagement and physical dealership visits. This DCO-powered solution integrates location-based targeting and interactive ad formats, encouraging potential customers to visit local dealerships. By providing real-time navigation and dealership information, this solution drives tangible results and helps increase foot traffic to stores.

    In a recent campaign, Invibes successfully utilised its Drive-to-Dealership solution and Responsible Ad label to deliver over 100 dynamic campaigns for VW retailers, achieving a 41% increase in viewability and well exceeding Volkswagen's benchmarks.

    Smart Targeting: Leveraging Invibes’ extensive data networks, automotive brands can activate Smart Targeting segments like Early Adopters to boost campaign relevance and increase conversion rates. This segment consists of consumers eager to adopt new technologies, devices and also those most likely to research the latest models and vehicle specifications during the consideration stage.

    Innovative ad formats: Interactive ads optimised for attention, enhance user interaction and provide a more positive user experience. Invibes offers a library of over 80 innovative formats that allow consumers to explore features, watch product demonstrations, and even schedule test drives directly from the ad.

    In a recent Ford campaign, Invibes deployed the impactful Invibes Loop format bolstered by Smart Targeting to effectively promote “Ford Focus Days” to urban professionals. This blended approach helped Ford to reach the most relevant consumers, boosting engagement and increasing purchase intent.

    As the automotive industry undergoes digital and sustainable transformation, Invibes leads with industry-specific solutions that drive results and proactively address evolving consumer expectations. Our tailored offerings enhance engagement while delivering measurable impact and value. Invibes is committed to accelerating success for automotive brands and setting new benchmarks in digital advertising.

    For more information about Invibes valuable advertising solutions for automotive, visit www.invibes.com.

    Sources:
    * Cox Automotive: Car Buyer Journey
    ** Google Insights: Digital Car Research

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Invibes Advertising
    Invibes is an international technology company that innovates digital advertising and transforms the way consumers interact with brands, through creative & engaging in-feed ad formats. We work with premium media groups to help advertisers stand out and increase their visibility by reaching audiences in high quality context.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz