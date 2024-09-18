Innovate to accelerate: Invibes valuable advertising solutions for automotive brands

Invibes Advertising (Invibes), a leader in digital advertising innovation, showcases its latest suite of cutting-edge solutions designed for the automotive industry. These offerings not only enhance engagement and brand visibility but also reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, a prominent focus for the automotive sector.

With 83% of consumers now using online sources for vehicle research*, and twice as many beginning their research online versus at a dealership**, the automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer behaviour. Invibes is at the forefront of addressing these changes, offering advanced advertising solutions that meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving market.

Invibes’ innovations for automotive

Invibes Responsible Ad label: As part of Invibes dedication to sustainable advertising, Invibes Responsible Ad label ensures that campaigns are environmentally friendly by offsetting carbon emissions. This initiative enables automotive brands to showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship and align more closely with consumer demand for eco-friendly products and practices.

From 2023 to 2024, Invibes observed a significant increase in automotive brands investing in sustainable campaigns, with the utilisation of the Responsible Ad label more than doubling.

Drive-to-Dealership solution: Invibes' innovative Drive-to-Dealership solution is designed to bridge the gap between digital engagement and physical dealership visits. This DCO-powered solution integrates location-based targeting and interactive ad formats, encouraging potential customers to visit local dealerships. By providing real-time navigation and dealership information, this solution drives tangible results and helps increase foot traffic to stores.

In a recent campaign, Invibes successfully utilised its Drive-to-Dealership solution and Responsible Ad label to deliver over 100 dynamic campaigns for VW retailers, achieving a 41% increase in viewability and well exceeding Volkswagen's benchmarks.

Smart Targeting: Leveraging Invibes’ extensive data networks, automotive brands can activate Smart Targeting segments like Early Adopters to boost campaign relevance and increase conversion rates. This segment consists of consumers eager to adopt new technologies, devices and also those most likely to research the latest models and vehicle specifications during the consideration stage.

Innovative ad formats: Interactive ads optimised for attention, enhance user interaction and provide a more positive user experience. Invibes offers a library of over 80 innovative formats that allow consumers to explore features, watch product demonstrations, and even schedule test drives directly from the ad.

In a recent Ford campaign, Invibes deployed the impactful Invibes Loop format bolstered by Smart Targeting to effectively promote “Ford Focus Days” to urban professionals. This blended approach helped Ford to reach the most relevant consumers, boosting engagement and increasing purchase intent.

As the automotive industry undergoes digital and sustainable transformation, Invibes leads with industry-specific solutions that drive results and proactively address evolving consumer expectations. Our tailored offerings enhance engagement while delivering measurable impact and value. Invibes is committed to accelerating success for automotive brands and setting new benchmarks in digital advertising.

For more information about Invibes valuable advertising solutions for automotive, visit www.invibes.com.