Brand building for the future with Invibes’ in-feed advertising

Despite marketers' efforts to anticipate digital marketing trends, navigating and adapting to future industry challenges remains complex. Even with foreseen challenges like the depreciation of the third-party cookie, a significant 75% of global marketers were still relying on third-party cookies into 2023, and only 59% of brands were reportedly prepared for the cookieless future. 1 This is where future-focused, proactive strategies, like Invibes’ alternative targeting methods, are crucial to building and maintaining future-proofed brands.

In line with evolving consumer buying habits, marketers are shifting away from quick performance and short-term campaign goals towards sustainable, quality advertising with long-term strategies in mind; with marketers prioritising brand awareness rising from 42% in 2022 to 58% in 2023. 2 Brand Awareness has also now surpassed return on ad spend and category reach in marketers' 'metrics that matter'. 2

Situated in a prime position between mass marketing and direct response, Invibes’ specialises in executing powerful brand building campaigns that benefit from reach, precision and impact. Unlike short-term performance campaigns, Invibes' ad campaigns prioritise positive attention, combining quality contextual placement and multi-level targeting strategies with an efficient, proprietary technological foundation. This approach elevates the branding experience and provides lasting value to advertisers through long-term branding outcomes.

In a recent Attention study conducted by Wavemaker and GroupM in collaboration with Kantar, Invibes' ads proved to be over twice as effective in delivering Top of Mind (TOM) Awareness 3 , while leading marketing research firm Rippll found Invibes’ campaigns produced +38% brand lift. 4 Invibes' extensive 800+ global client base also attests to strong brand-led results, with Catherine Masson, head of brand media strategy and media buying, expressing: "Air France has always sought to activate online branding campaigns with the best possible useful coverage and affinity. Thanks to Invibes’ innovative solution, we finally have the opportunity to target leisure travellers based on their travel behaviour."

Founded on the belief that technological independence is the most efficient way to innovate for such a dynamic industry, Invibes also extends this approach to the environmental efficiency of its systems. By combining Invibes unique recipe for creating positive attention and the efficiency of the servers themselves, Invibe’s campaigns generate 96% less CO 2 emissions on average compared to the industry benchmark. 5 With the added option to offset 100% of emissions through the Invibes Responsible Ad label, Invibes also provides a holistic, physical foundation for brands to advertise well into the future.

Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Responsible Ad label.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people.

