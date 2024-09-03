Healthcare Medical Aid
    Profmed steps in as 1,800 qualified SA doctors face job and healthcare crisis

    Far too many doctors, after years of study and service, are left without work, income, or even access to healthcare.
    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    Source: Supplied. Profmed chief executive officer, Craig Comrie.
    Source: Supplied. Profmed chief executive officer, Craig Comrie.

    This is according to Profmed chief executive officer, Craig Comrie.

    South African statistics alone reflect that, as of early 2025, between 1,500 and 1,800 doctors who completed their community service were unemployed and unable to secure positions in the public health sector – this, despite healthcare facilities reporting vacancy rates of between 5% and 22%.

    This stands in stark contrast to the country’s dire need for medical professionals. South Africa has an average of just 0.31 doctors per 1,000 people – a figure well below the World Health Organization’s recommended minimum of one doctor per 1,000.

    This mismatch highlights a troubling paradox: newly qualified doctors are struggling to find employment in a system that is simultaneously overwhelmed and understaffed.

    Supporting young professionals

    To better support young, qualified doctors and dentists under 30 who are unemployed or recently employed, Comrie is proud to announce the company's new initiative: an offering of 12 months of free medical aid to young, qualified doctors and dentists under 30 who are unemployed or recently employed.

    To qualify, candidates must have completed their community service in the past two years and either be unemployed or have been employed within the last six months.

    Furthermore, candidates must register on the finDR platform – a Profmed initiative that places young medical professionals in locum or permanent roles across the country, offers mentorship, and connects them with a community of professionals committed to making a difference.

    “This is about more than just medical aid,” says Comrie. “It’s about making sure our young healthcare professionals don’t fall through the cracks as they take their first steps into a demanding but vital career.

    “We’ve heard from far too many doctors who, after years of study and community service, are left without work, income, or even the ability to access private healthcare. That’s unacceptable, and it’s something we’re stepping in to change. Providing this kind of support is critical as they transition into the medical profession.”

    Platform gains traction

    Profmed officially launched the finDR platform in February 2025. The initial rollout of finDR included an offer of six months of free Profmed medical aid to the first 500 doctors who signed up.

    Since its launch, finDR has seen significant engagement, with over 560 doctors registering within the first week.

    The platform’s intelligent matching system ensures that placements are aligned with doctors’ qualifications, locations, and preferences while making it easier for practices to fill staffing gaps and reduce patient waiting times.

    "With this new campaign, Profmed is expanding its support and doubling down on its commitment to the country’s young professionals," Comrie says. "This offer is our way of saying: you matter. Your career matters. And we’re here to help you take that next step, securely and with dignity.”

    However, Comrie cautions that the need for employment among doctors is even greater than Profmed had anticipated: “The response to finDR has been phenomenal. With this new campaign, Profmed is expanding its support and doubling down on its commitment to the country’s young professionals.

    "Over 800 qualified doctors have already joined the platform, proving how urgently it’s needed."

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
