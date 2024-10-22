Profmed addresses the systemic needs of breast cancer in SA

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month sweeps across the globe, the usual flood of pink ribbons and familiar messaging gets bandied about. Perhaps it’s time to address the deeper, often overlooked challenges South African women face.

According to clinical executive at Profmed, Justine Lacy, while early detection, self-examinations, and treatment remain critical, the broader, systemic issues affecting access to care, cultural awareness, and emotional support demand more attention.

“Breast cancer isn’t just about the disease – it’s about disparities in prevention, treatment, and survival, particularly among South African women of different socio-economic backgrounds,” says Lacy.

She believes a more meaningful approach starts with going back to basics, ensuring that the fundamentals of breast cancer care are accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances.

Education for all, not just some

According to Lacy, breast cancer awareness should start with effective communication that meets people where they are. This means providing education in native languages, promoting healthier lifestyles, and raising awareness about factors within individual control, like diet, avoiding smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight.

But it doesn’t stop there – she believes access to life-saving screenings and treatment must be available to everyone, regardless of background.

“There is a stark difference in breast-cancer survival rates along ethnic lines, often tied to access to quality healthcare and education,” Lacy points out. “Community-driven initiatives, grassroots organisations, and even individual efforts can help close this gap.

"We need to foster a sense of responsibility within communities to spread the word, offer support, and build networks. This is how we’ll see real progress."

Preventative care beyond awareness

For Profmed, Lacy says women’s health extends far beyond a handful of awareness days. Preventative care is at the core of the company’s benefit offerings, with mammograms, pap smears, and HPV testing fully covered annually, ensuring women face no out-of-pocket costs.

"Our goal should always be to empower women year-round with tools and education, including improved maternity benefits and chronic disease monitoring for pregnant women in 2025," Lacy notes.

Profmed also prioritises mental and emotional health, offering counselling benefits for gender-based violence, trauma, and HIV exposure, recognising that overall wellbeing is crucial to better health outcomes.

Advanced treatments: individualised and targeted

Advancements in breast cancer treatment have made significant strides, particularly in screening and hormone therapies for HR and HER2-positive cancers.

"As cancer treatment becomes more individualised, screening methods tailored to each woman’s risk level are emerging," says Lacy. "For HER-positive breast cancers, targeted therapies combined with hormone treatments are extending survival and delaying chemotherapy."

These advancements highlight a critical shift in cancer care – the ability to personalise treatment and limit overdiagnosis. This progress, however, is only beneficial when accessible to all women, emphasising the need for equitable healthcare solutions.

Emotional and mental support: a crucial component

A breast-cancer diagnosis can be a profoundly isolating experience, but Profmed takes a hands-on approach to ensure members feel supported.

Designated oncology case managers form close relationships with members, offering a lifeline during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"Our case managers serve as trusted advisors, guiding members through their treatment, providing emotional support, and connecting them with additional resources when needed," Lacy explains.

Looking ahead: evolving care for a better future

"Considering the shifts in the breast-cancer landscape, the healthcare industry must remain committed to improving and evolving to meet the real needs of women everywhere," Lacy concludes.

As South Africa continues to confront the challenges posed by breast cancer, Profmed believes it’s time to move beyond the traditional awareness campaigns and tackle the underlying issues of access, education, and emotional support.

It’s time to ensure that all women, not just those who can afford it, receive the care they deserve.