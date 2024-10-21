Trailblazing African women join forces to tackle breast cancer on continent

A group of African women leaders have come together to form the Africa Breast Cancer Council, with the support of Roche, one of the world’s largest biotech companies.

Source: Pexels.

The Africa Breast Cancer Council is a response to the growing burden of breast cancer on the African continent.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Africa and causes the most cancer-related deaths. Only one in two women in sub-Saharan Africa is currently expected to survive for five years after receiving a diagnosis. The council will leverage its extensive, diverse and complementary experience to guide and drive policy change in their home countries and across the continent.

It will encourage increased collaboration, better data collection and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, it will seek to foster systemic improvements in healthcare infrastructure, access, and funding, driving sustainable, scalable impact for breast-cancer care.

Driving innovation and partnerships

The council will focus initially on African healthcare systems which are open to partnership and innovation, then move to scale this work across the continent.

Wendy Cupido, Africa Breast Cancer Council co-chair and general manager at Roche South Africa and sub region said: “Every woman on this council has a day job that plays an important role in the fight against breast cancer.

"Our aim in coming together is to channel our knowledge, expertise, relationships and energy into a collective voice, and a collective force, to focus on significant areas of concern.”

Magda Robalo, Africa Breast Cancer Council member, and president and co-founder of the Institute for Global Health and Development said: “Most African women with breast cancer are diagnosed too late and, even after a diagnosis, many do not receive the treatment they need.

"This egregious injustice is utterly preventable. In response, the Africa Breast Cancer Council will work to shape policies and advocate for governments to urgently commit the resources needed.”

Reducing diagnosis delays urgently

It can take more than six months for women in Africa to receive a breast-cancer diagnosis after noticing symptoms, due in part to healthcare system inefficiencies and limited access to specialised care.

This contributes to 60 to 70% of African women receiving a diagnosis in the late stage, reducing chances of survival and increasing cancer-care costs with more expensive therapies and longer hospital stays.

This is exacerbated by a lack of awareness of the importance of breast self-examinations, along with widespread stigma surrounding breast-cancer treatment. In light of this need, the council will work at a national level to reduce the time to diagnosis from six months to 60 days.

In South Africa, the average three-year survival rate for breast cancer is below 45%. This is due in part to poor uptake of early screening and detection for breast cancer, exacerbated by significant stigma, leading to late-stage diagnosis and lower survival rates.

Lengthy regulatory pathways and a lack of ring-fenced budget for cancer care also present barriers to progress.

Miriam Mutebi, Africa Breast Cancer Council member and breast cancer surgical oncologist said: “This council has chosen to launch during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a recognised annual global movement to drive awareness, early detection and improved outcomes.

"We are using this month to start raising our collective voice, alongside others committed to reducing the unacceptable toll of breast cancer on African women.”