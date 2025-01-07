Sars announces 2025 tax filing season

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced the official start of the 2025 Filing Season, effective from 07 July 2025 to 20 October 2025.

This season marks an important period where income tax returns of the majority of taxpayers are automatically assessed.

The category of taxpayers who are automatically assessed will receive notification from Sars from 7 to 20 July 2025.

Taxpayers who do not receive notifications from Sars that they are automatically assessed are encouraged to submit their tax returns in a timely and accurate manner from 21 July 2025.

The Filing Season will close on 20 October 2025 for non-provisional individuals.

Auto assessments

In line with its strategic objective to make it easy for taxpayers to comply, Sars has identified a large segment of non-provisional and provisional taxpayers who receive income from one or more sources from formal and other forms of employment and whose tax affairs are not complicated, have been selected to be automatically assessed.

The process of automatic assessment is made possible by the availability of 3rd party data received from employers, pension fund administrators, medical aid schemes and more.

This enables Sars to complete the tax declaration on behalf of this segment of taxpayers and issue them with an Auto Assessment.

The taxpayers in the auto assessment category do not have to do anything if they are satisfied with the calculation on their tax returns.

If the taxpayer thinks that Sars has not captured all the necessary information, they are free to make changes on their tax returns and submit the missing information through eFiling by 20 October 2025.

Where the taxpayer has a refund, they will receive it in 72 hours if all their information is correct.

If they owe Sars they must pay Sars through their respective banks, and the details are provided below.

Auto assessment process

The steps in the Auto Assessment process will work as follows:

From 7 July, Sars will communicate directly with affected taxpayers by SMS and/or email, notifying taxpayers of their auto-assessed tax returns. If there is a refund due to the taxpayer, it will be paid directly to the taxpayer’s bank account within 72 business hours after the notification. If there is money owing to Sars, it must be paid to Sars Bank Account, eFiling or through the SARS MobiApp by the stipulated date. Taxpayers can access their auto assessed income tax returns through any of Sars’ channels, such as the Sars MobiApp or Sars eFiling, to review and verify the completeness and accuracy of the information that resulted in the auto assessment. If a taxpayer is satisfied with the auto assessment, they don’t have to do anything further and the process terminates at this point. If the taxpayer finds that there is missing and/or inaccurate information, pertaining to either income or expenses, which may have affected the outcome, it must be declared to Sars by submitting a tax return to Sars.



Non-provisional taxpayers and other taxpayers

Taxpayers who are still required to file a tax return (non-provisional taxpayers and other taxpayers).

This population represents taxpayers in respect of whom their tax matters are deemed complex. This population will be able to start filing tax returns from 21 July 2025 until 20 October 2025.

Provisional taxpayers as well as Trust submissions can start with filing a return from 21 July 2025 until 19 January 2026.

“We remind taxpayers to ensure that their submissions comply with current regulations and deadlines to avoid penalties," says Sars.

For assistance, please visit Sars website, Sars YouTube TV channel on how to videos.