Impact has a recipe

Momentum Metropolitan again certified as Top Employer, showing consistency of excellence in people management practices.

Integrated financial services company Momentum Metropolitan has again secured Top Employer certification from the internationally recognised Top Employer Institute. The certification is only awarded to companies whose HR and human management practices reach a comparable level of excellence set against accepted global best-practice standards.

Lettie-Basani Phume, Momentum Metropolitan Group human capital executive said: “We are again incredibly proud to have secured our Top Employer Certification for 2024. Our people management practices and the way we look after all of our 16,442 employees have again been checked and benchmarked against some of South Africa’s and the world’s most respected and successful companies. We have taken note of where we can improve and have worked hard to up our game.

"We want a workforce that is engaged and empowered to bring their best selves to work. We want our people to feel respected and protected in a work environment that is not only conducive to productivity but also provides a pleasant and inspiring space.”

The Top Employers Institute certification programme is a rigorous process that involves an extensive, independently audited, and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey and validation to ensure answers are truthful.

In 2024 the Institute certified 2,303 organisations in 121 countries on five continents. 138 South African companies have been certified.

One of the primary points of the certification is for companies to continually assess and improve their human management policies to improve welfare and morale of employees. Companies compete against their previous results as well as being benchmarked and assessed against companies around the world.

This year for Momentum Metropolitan, 65% of topics scored above the SA benchmark, against all the other South African companies assessed and certified.

Every year since 2021 Momentum Metropolitan has improved its overall average rating, meaning that employees reap the benefits of the company continually evolving and improving. The company is keeping pace with international best-practice standards and continually innovating as part of the global Top Employer community.

Stand-out scores were identified in four key areas:

Leadership

Reward and recognition

Digital HR

Employee wellbeing initiatives



Phume concluded on a high note: “Our commitment to excellent people management practices is stronger than ever before. It is not just about our scores; it is about thoughtfully crafting a recipe for impactful success, that we refine on a continual basis.”