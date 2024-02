The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has extended its early bird entries to midnight on Friday, 8 March.

In its quest to drive digital forward, the Bookmarks has been honoured to partner with the most esteemed organisations over the years. There are many opportunities to partner with the 2024 Bookmark Awards season and we invite companies interested in sponsoring or partnering with the Awards to contact Razia Pillay at ten.asbai@aizar or on WhatsApp at 071-394-4928.

For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit thebookmarks.co.za.