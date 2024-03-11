Industries

Technology News South Africa

Huawei signs patent deals with Vivo and Amazon

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
11 Mar 2024
Huawei is leveraging its patent portfolio in two deals it signed last week. The first deal involves Vivo. Both companies announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement that covers cellular Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), a vital technology for mobile communication, including the latest 5G standard.
&quot;Building F1,&quot; towering above Huawei HQ in Bantian, Shenzhen, China.
"We are pleased to have reached this amicable agreement with Vivo," said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department. "This deal reflects mutual respect for our intellectual property and demonstrates a collaborative spirit within the industry."

This agreement follows another deal struck between Huawei and Amazon. The two companies entered into a multi-year patent cross-licensing agreement that resolves pending litigation between them.

Bruno Zhang unveils the Global Leap Program by Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC). Source: Supplied
#MWC2024: Huawei Cloud expands globally, eyes growing AI market

  27 Feb 2024

"Huawei is pleased to exchange patent rights with Amazon," said Fan. "Patent licensing expands the number of companies that can use what otherwise would be proprietary technologies, which, in turn, provides consumers with more innovative products and services."

Leading industry technical standards

Amazon echoed this sentiment. "Amazon respects Huawei's worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardisation process. Amazon also respects Huawei's efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers," stated Scott Hayden, vice president of IP for Amazon.

In 2022 Huawei still ranked fourth in USA patent filings – sitting behind Samsung, IBM and TSMC for that year. The majority of those filings were in the automotive realm for vehicle to network communications over LTE and 4G.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

