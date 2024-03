E-Marine, Seacom's repair partner, has initiated the permitting process with the relevant authorities. Obtaining these permits is expected to take up to eight weeks due to regulatory procedures.

The submarine cable operator remains optimistic that repairs will proceed as planned during the second quarter, but acknowledges potential delays due to ongoing regional unrest.

The company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as developments occur.

Customers with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the company's customer support team or their designated account manager.