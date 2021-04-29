Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Adopt-a-SchoolAFDARosebank CollegeEduvosFundiConnectNorth-West University (NWU)CoronationStoneCornerstone InstituteSACAPSnapplifyOur Salad MixDigify AfricaWits PlusNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How understanding online medium specificity is key for quality tertiary teaching

    By Francois Smit, issued by AFDA
    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    The rapid shift to online education has necessitated that tertiary educators to adapt their teaching methods to new virtual environments.
    How understanding online medium specificity is key for quality tertiary teaching

    While this transition has expanded access and flexibility, effectively designing high-quality online learning requires understanding the medium specifics of digital spaces (Chen et al., 2010).

    As tertiary teachers, we must align our instructional strategies to how students interact within web-based mediums to motivate engagement and responsibility. The user experience in online spaces like video conferencing and learning management systems (LMS) differs vastly from physical classrooms (Cole et al., 2017). Factors like technology interfaces, communication norms, information overload, and remote accountability measures shape learner behavior and outcomes unlike an in-person context.

    Some best practices to leverage online medium specificity:


    1. Interaction design: Use tools like polls, chat, breakout rooms, and discussion boards that provide easy avenues for peer and instructor interaction. The ability to directly exchange ideas fuels collaborative responsibility (Martin & Bolliger, 2018).

    2. Multimedia content: Blend reading material with interactive media like videos, simulations, and games that demonstrate concepts through different modalities, speaking to student preferences (Mayer, 2017).

    3. Structured modules: Chunk coursework into manageable sequential modules with coherent components that piece together broader ideas. This prevents cognitive overload in a hyperlinked information environment.

    4. Proactive feedback: Build consistent check-ins, monitoring comprehension in real-time. Prompt intervention guidance before issues escalate. This builds accountability remotely (Lowenthal et al., 2017).

    In essence, effective online learning requires asking how digital environments shape the tertiary teaching experience. Instead of replicating face-to-face teaching, we must reimagine instruction leveraging the unique affordances and constraints of the web-based medium (Rapanta et al., 2020). This empowers impactful 21st century learning.

    Further reading:

    Chen, B. et al. (2010). Teaching online: New evidence on what works. The Wired Campus. https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2010/06/21/teaching-online-new-evidence-what-works

    Cole, A. W. et al. (2017). Student predisposition to instructor feedback and perceptions of teaching presence predict motivation toward online courses. Online Learning Journal, 21(4), 245-262. https://doi.org/10.24059/olj.v21i4.966

    Lowenthal, P. R. et al. (2017). Investigating students’ motivation towards and self-efficacy in online learning. Distance Education in China, 12(2), 102-121.

    Martin, F. & Bolliger, D. U. (2018). Engagement matters: Student perceptions on the importance of engagement strategies in the online learning environment. Online Learning, 22(1), 205-222. https://doi.org/10.24059/olj.v22i1.1092

    Rapanta, C. et al. (2020). Online university teaching during and after the COVID-19 crisis: Refocusing teacher presence and learning activity. Postdigital Science Education, 1-23. https://doi.org/10.1007/s42438-020-00155-y

    Read more: online education, Francois Smit
    NextOptions

    About Francois Smit

    We sell computers, printers, laptops and most peripherals. We also do installations of networks and troubleshooting and fixing of computers and printers.


    AFDA
    AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.

    Related

    UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
    UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
     18 Apr 2023
    SAT goes digital for SA students
    SAT goes digital for SA students
    15 Feb 2023
    Covid-19 has driven digital transformation in higher education
    Covid-19 has driven digital transformation in higher education
     13 Feb 2023
    Honoris receives key award as future technologies take centre stage
    Bullion PR & CommunicationHonoris receives key award as future technologies take centre stage
    Afda honours film 'Delville Wood' wins at Loerie Awards
    AFDAAfda honours film 'Delville Wood' wins at Loerie Awards
    Image source: August de Richelieu from
    3 trends impacting SA's homeschool environment
     13 Jun 2022
    With companies increasingly looking for unicorns, here are 5 ways to increase your employability
    With companies increasingly looking for unicorns, here are 5 ways to increase your employability
    26 Apr 2022
    African countries reach tipping point for e-commerce adoption - PayU data
    African countries reach tipping point for e-commerce adoption - PayU data
    29 Apr 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz