Honorary Unisa Doctrate awarded to Natasha Sideris, Tashas Group founder

Tashas Group founder, Natasha Sideris has been awarded an honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Management Studies: Entrepreneurship by the University of South Africa (Unisa)...

Image supplied

In awarding Sideris the honorary Doctrate, Professor MM Sepota, acting registrar of Unisa acknowledged her for her “bold entrepreneurial vision that had helped to cultivate an inclusive growth towards economic development across South Africa”.

Professor Sepota also praised Sideris as “an epitome of female entrepreneur in a male dominated industry”.

Sideris and Tashas Group’s efforts in alleviating hunger amongst needy South Africans, for taking the responsibility to mentor, coach, and nurture talent within the organisation, and her worthwhile impact on the industry and community at large, were recognised.

Tashas was the start of an incredible brand journey for the Group. Its expansion has seen it grow its footprint to 35 locations across 10 concepts in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and London.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this honorary Doctrate. I am truly touched by this recognition and thankful to everyone who has supported me on my journey – customers, staff and business partners,” says Sideris.