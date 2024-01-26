Eduvos launches official Alumni Association

As Eduvos celebrates the Class of 2023 with graduation ceremonies taking place across its 12 campuses, the institution is thrilled to announce the launch of its official Alumni Association.

Eduvos has partnered with Graduway to drive continued engagement with current and former students. The Graduway platform is used by higher education institutions across the globe, including several Ivy League institutions. The Eduvos Alumni Association, which will live on myeduvos.com, allows Eduvos Alumni to stay informed about events and activities at Eduvos and connect with fellow alumni, current students, Eduvos staff, and corporate partners.

As an institution, Eduvos is dedicated to supporting its students, affectionately called Vossies, throughout their academic journey and helping them find employment after graduation. The Alumni Association is geared towards creating pathways to employment opportunities for Eduvos graduates. Eduvos Alumni can access job listings posted by trusted partners on the platform and build their professional network.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing lifelong connections within the Eduvos community and our extending the Edu-vibe far beyond our campus boundaries,” says Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee. “We are excited to be able to connect with our Alumni, help them access employment opportunities, and see how they are progressing post-graduation. We too hope that they will support and encourage other Vossies and former students to thrive and grow.”

Myeduvos.com will also allow Eduvos alumni to sign up to mentor current students. Not only does this help current students to learn from working professionals who have been in their shoes, but it strengthens the Eduvos community. This is part of Eduvos’s endeavour to connect the whole Eduvos community.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

