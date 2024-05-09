Industries

    Northlink College launches Season 3 of The Link Show

    Issued by Northlink College
    9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    Northlink College has once again captivated audiences with the launch of the third season of their dynamic online series, The Link Show, which aired its latest episode on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 12pm. Hosted by the charismatic duo, Rhoda Stoffels and Dugald Pieterse, and powered by Nickay Productions, the show continues to highlight the progressive educational strategies and technological advancements being utilised at the college.
    Crew, staff and student guests
    Crew, staff and student guests

    This season’s opening episode took a deep dive into the revolutionary welding simulators currently in use at the Bellville Campus. These state-of-the-art simulators are a game-changer in the field of vocational training, offering students a hands-on learning experience that is both cost-effective and highly efficient.

    Innovative training through technology

    The episode featured an in-depth look at how these welding simulators operate, allowing students to practice and hone their skills in a controlled environment before moving on to actual welding tasks. This not only ensures a higher level of precision and skill but also significantly reduces the material costs associated with traditional welding training, where consumables and metal are often used in large quantities.

    Host Dugald Pieterse trying out the simulator under the supervision of Northlink staff
    Host Dugald Pieterse trying out the simulator under the supervision of Northlink staff

    Benefits of simulation in education

    Experts from Northlink College discussed the multiple benefits of integrating simulation technology into their training programmes. One of the primary advantages is the reduction in waste, making the programme more environmentally friendly and sustainable. Furthermore, the risk of accidents is drastically minimised, providing a safe learning space for students to make mistakes and learn from them without the fear of serious injury.

    Interactive and engaging learning

    The Link Show's interactive format allowed viewers to ask live questions, making the educational experience more engaging. Feedback from students who have used the welding simulators was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting the ease and effectiveness of learning complex welding techniques through simulation.

    Students that have utiliside the ficilities
    Students that have utiliside the ficilities

    Looking forward

    With plans to expand the use of simulators to other practical fields, Northlink College is setting a benchmark in vocational education, preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce with innovative technologies.

    The next episode of The Link Show is scheduled for May 30, and viewers can expect more insightful content that showcases the college’s commitment to excellence in education and training. Tune in to stay updated on the latest educational technologies and methods that are shaping the future of learning.

    For more information and to tune in live to The Link Show and Northlink College’s diverse programmes, visit their official social media pages or contact the college directly. Join the conversation and be part of an educational revolution that is making a tangible difference in the lives of students and the community.

    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.
