Empower SMEs as a mentor with Edge Growth

Are you a dedicated professional with a passion for mentorship and community development? Edge Growth invites you to join our Business Support Programme and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) thrive!

Programme details:

Locations: Rustenburg, Amandelbult, Polokwane, Mogalakwena



Commitment: Five hours per month per SME

Responsibilities:

One-on-one mentorship



Monthly data collection and reporting



Regular progress meetings



Primary point of contact for SMEs

Additional requirements:

Assist SMEs with a needs assessment, access to finance, and market diversification



Provide guidance on long-term business strategies

Minimum requirements:

Mentorship and coaching: 5+ years mentoring or coaching entrepreneurs or business owners

5+ years mentoring or coaching entrepreneurs or business owners Business experience: 5+ years running or scaling a business (preferred) or 7+ years in finance, operations, marketing, business development, or strategy

5+ years running or scaling a business (preferred) or 7+ years in finance, operations, marketing, business development, or strategy SME knowledge: Experience working with or advising SMEs, especially in resource-based or rural economies

Experience working with or advising SMEs, especially in resource-based or rural economies Communication and guidance: Strong relationship-building skills to provide strategic support and drive measurable business growth

Strong relationship-building skills to provide strategic support and drive measurable business growth Commitment: Willingness to mentor, attend check-ins, and submit progress reports throughout the programme

Willingness to mentor, attend check-ins, and submit progress reports throughout the programme Growth and scaling support: Ability to help SMEs expand, enter new markets, and achieve long-term sustainability

Ability to help SMEs expand, enter new markets, and achieve long-term sustainability Location requirement: Mentors must be based in one of the following areas: Amandelbult, Mogalakwena, Rustenburg, or Polokwane

If you meet these criteria and want to make a difference, apply now to become a mentor!

Click here to apply before Tuesday, 15 April 2025. For queries, email moc.htworgegde@kcerbrawj.



