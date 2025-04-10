Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Empower SMEs as a mentor with Edge Growth

    Are you a dedicated professional with a passion for mentorship and community development? Edge Growth invites you to join our Business Support Programme and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) thrive!
    Issued by Edge Growth
    10 Apr 2025
    10 Apr 2025
    

    Programme details:

    • Locations: Rustenburg, Amandelbult, Polokwane, Mogalakwena
    • Commitment: Five hours per month per SME

    Responsibilities:

    • One-on-one mentorship
    • Monthly data collection and reporting
    • Regular progress meetings
    • Primary point of contact for SMEs

    Additional requirements:

    • Assist SMEs with a needs assessment, access to finance, and market diversification
    • Provide guidance on long-term business strategies

    

    Minimum requirements:

    • Mentorship and coaching: 5+ years mentoring or coaching entrepreneurs or business owners

    • Business experience: 5+ years running or scaling a business (preferred) or 7+ years in finance, operations, marketing, business development, or strategy

    • SME knowledge: Experience working with or advising SMEs, especially in resource-based or rural economies

    • Communication and guidance: Strong relationship-building skills to provide strategic support and drive measurable business growth

    • Commitment: Willingness to mentor, attend check-ins, and submit progress reports throughout the programme

    • Growth and scaling support: Ability to help SMEs expand, enter new markets, and achieve long-term sustainability

    • Location requirement: Mentors must be based in one of the following areas: Amandelbult, Mogalakwena, Rustenburg, or Polokwane

    If you meet these criteria and want to make a difference, apply now to become a mentor!

    Click here to apply before Tuesday, 15 April 2025. For queries, email moc.htworgegde@kcerbrawj.

    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
